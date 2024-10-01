'Woke Up One Morning And...': New Mom Cardi B Opens Up About Moment She Realized Being Pregnant With Third Child

Motherly instincts are powerful and Cardi B’s experience is a testament to that when she realized that she was pregnant with her third child, whom she birthed early in September. The rapper spoke about it during a live on social media.

Cardi B reflected back on the time when she realized that she was pregnant with her third baby during her Instagram Live over the weekend. A fan who attended her live session recorded it and posted it on X, per People magazine.

Cardi B said that her realizing that she was carrying a child was very automatic. She told her audience, “It was around March 20 or March 16... it was around those days, right? I woke up one morning and my mouth tasted like copper. It literally tasted like copper. So I was like, 'Oh my gosh. This only happened to me when I'm pregnant,'" adding, "So I was like, damn. I automatically knew that I was pregnant."

The Press vocalist shared that she started thinking about the timeline and thought that she was either six or seven weeks into her pregnancy. She decided to pay to visit an OBGYN upon her arrival in New York City, who told her that she was actually much further along in this journey.

She told her that she was not six or seven weeks pregnant but was carrying a child for 17 weeks. The rapper could not believe it, as she recalled being intimate only once this year.

The acclaimed artist shared that when she saw the sonogram of her child, who was fully developed by this time, she got emotional at the realization of becoming a mother of three.

The rapper said, “But I ain't gonna lie to you; when I saw that sonogram and I saw that it's like a full baby, I saw 10 toes and 10 fingers; I got real, real, real, real emotional right away.”

Cardi B asked the OBGYN about its gender and when she was informed about carrying a girl, the rapper started crying even more, as she loves raising girls. Her third child was born on September 7.

She also shared this exciting news on her social media and many of her fans celebrated with her by commenting on the post. The artist shares her newborn baby along with her first child Kulture and her son Wave with her estranged husband Offset.

