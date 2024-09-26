Cardi B Calls On Offset To 'Move On' After He Accuses Her of Cheating Amid Ongoing Divorce

Offset is accusing Cardi B of cheating on him while she was pregnant with their child. Amid their pending divorce, the rapper took to the comments section of his estranged wife’s Instagram Live on Wednesday, September 25, to allege that she got intimate with another man while expecting their baby.

“U f–ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!” he wrote, according to a screen recording of Cardi’s live session shared on X.

Shortly after, Cardi seemingly owned up to the allegation, responding on the same platform, “AND DID!!!!!!”

The timeline of the alleged infidelity on the WAP rapper’s part, who filed for divorce from Offset in July, remains unknown as the Migos star refrained from commenting when his soon-to-be ex-wife engaged in the alleged hookup.

During her Instagram Live on Wednesday, Cardi addressed several grievances with her soon-to-be ex-husband, claiming he threatened to take back the gifts he bought her during their marriage. Accusing Offset of being delusional about trying to buy her with gifts, Cardi expressed that the notion was laughable, as no amount of gifts could ever be enough to entice her. She challenged Offset to keep playing the games he’s playing as she is enjoying playing them in return too.

“Why can’t you move on?” she also asked him.

Cardi previously filed for divorce from Offset in 2020, but the couple managed to resolve their differences and got back together. However, she filed for divorce again on July 31, just a day before announcing that she was expecting their third child.

While there were speculations about the couple parting ways amid cheating allegations against Offset, a source divulged to Page Six at the time that infidelity did not influence her decision to leave. Instead, the source indicated that the couple is divorcing simply because they grew apart.

Despite their ongoing divorce, things appeared to be fine between Cardi B and Offset during their son Wave’s pre-birthday bash on August 31. The doting parents happily posted pictures of each other with the birthday boy on their respective Instagram accounts, suggesting that there wasn’t any bad blood between them.

Offset and Cardi B, who also share daughter Kulture, 6, and a newborn baby girl whose name has yet to be revealed, were also seen together on September 7, the day the singer gave birth to their daughter. Offset made an appearance in Cardi’s celebratory post on Instagram.

The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017.

