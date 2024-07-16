'You Will Be Deeply Missed’: Cheryl Burke Mourns Demise Of Dancing With The Stars Partner Jacoby Jones

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Cheryl Burke penned a sweet and touching tribute to former NFL wide receiver and Dancing with the Stars contestant Jacoby Jones after he died at age 40. On Sunday, July 14, the NFL Players Association and Baltimore Ravens confirmed contestant Jacoby Jones had passed away peacefully at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana.

She shared a clip of the trio's performance on Instagram on Sunday and wrote, "Absolutely devastated by the loss of my dear friend and fellow #dwts co-star, Jacoby Jones, who passed away in his sleep early this morning." She further added, "My heart aches for Jacoby and his family. My prayers are with you all. Rest in peace, Jacoby. You will be deeply missed."

Jacoby Jones was partnered with Karina Smirnoff and ultimately came in third place that season, but Burke participated in a trio dance with the wide receiver. Alongside Jones and Smirnoff, Burke danced a Paso Doble to La Virgen de la Macarena. She shared a video of that 2013 dance in her Instagram post for him.

On the other hand, The Ravens also posted a statement paying tribute to Jones. "We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones and we share our deepest condolences with Jacoby's family as we all begin to process this devastating loss," they added.

According to Entertainment Weekly, during the 2013 Super Bowl, Jones became the first player in the Super Bowl's history to score a receiving touchdown and a return touchdown in the same game. Jones spent three seasons with the Ravens, from 2012 to 2014. He also played for the Houston Texans, San Diego Chargers, and Pittsburgh Steelers during his nine years in the NFL.

Jones was best known for his iconic playoff heroics that guided the Ravens to an unlikely Lombardi Trophy in the 2012 season. Moreover, At the time of his death, Jones was set to be the head coach of a new indoor football league team in Beaumont, Texas.

