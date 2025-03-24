Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Phyllis Summers Keep Her Struggles a Secret?

In this episode of The Young and the Restless, airing on Monday, March 24, Phyllis Summers struggles to keep her trauma hidden from her loved ones, while Martin Laurent’s deception begins to fall apart. As Chance Chancellor digs deeper, a shocking revelation is set to shake Genoa City.

After enduring a traumatic kidnapping, Phyllis Summers is emotionally overwhelmed. However, rather than burden her children, Summer Newman and Daniel Romalotti Jr., she chooses to suffer in silence. Despite her efforts to keep them in the dark, her erratic behavior doesn’t go unnoticed, leaving them deeply concerned.

Billy Abbott soon steps in to offer his support, becoming a much-needed pillar of strength for Phyllis. As she finally accepts help, the two former lovers find themselves reconnecting in unexpected ways.

While Phyllis navigates her emotional turmoil, Martin Laurent—posing as Alan Laurent—begins to attract suspicion. Traci Abbott remains uneasy about his behavior, especially after noticing his anxious reactions to cryptic phone alerts.

With Kyle Abbott’s revelation about the captivity chaos at the clinic, Traci starts drawing connections. Her suspicions intensify when she learns that “Alan” suddenly fled to Paris on the last available commercial flight, all while insisting she meet him later for a supposed surprise.

As Chance Chancellor deepens his investigation, he stumbles upon a game-changing piece of evidence—hardware store security footage revealing “Alan” purchasing equipment identical to what was used in the captivity setup. This discovery could be the key to unraveling Martin’s survival and his elaborate twin impersonation scheme.

With Phyllis struggling to maintain control and Martin’s deception crumbling, the stakes are higher than ever. Will Phyllis finally open up to her loved ones, and can Chance expose Martin before it’s too late? Stay tuned as The Young and the Restless delivers more unexpected twists and turns.