‘You're Gonna Crush It:’ Demi Lovato Pens Wholesome Note Supporting Fiancé Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes Ahead Of Los Angeles Show

Demi Lovato is unquestionably the biggest supporter of her fiancé, Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes. She showed her backing for Jordan's show at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles by posting a heartfelt message on social media.

On October 18, Lovato took to Instagram stories and shared a cute selfie of the two, in which both appeared to be sitting on the beach and facing one another, having a moment of their own.

In the caption, she wished she could be present at her beloved’s show. Lovato wrote, “My love, you never cease to amaze me. I am constantly blown away by you, and I couldn't be more proud of you!!”

The Let It Go songstress continued, “You're incredible and I love you sooooo much! Have the best time tonight. You're gonna crush it!!! Anyway, CYA!!”

According to People magazine, they met in January 2022 and worked together on her album Holy Fvck. Both the musicians opened up publicly about their relationship in August of the same year. Soon, Jutes decided to lock this up and asked Lovato for marriage in December 2023.

He spoke about it on The Viall Files podcast. Jutes shared that he almost cried a few times when he popped the question with an original song. The singer revealed he was not a guitar player but knew how to play chords. He shared that writing the chords for that track took him a week.

Advertisement

Jutes then shared that he had written and practiced a song after that. He continued, “Again, I'm not a guitar player, so rehearsing this song that ends in 'Will you marry me?' was really difficult," adding, "I would mess up like three out of four times, so I was like when it comes time to do this I just got to get lucky and just nail it."

In September, Lovato told People magazine that it was “grounding” to have a partner who supported, loved, and cared for her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lovato released the highly anticipated documentary, Child Star on September 17, 2024, marking her directorial debut. The documentary also featured Drew Barrymore, Raven Simone, Keenan Thompson, Jojo Siwa, Christina Ricci, and many more. It is available to stream on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Top Demi Lovato Movies And TV Shows To Add To Your Watchlist: Sonny With A Chance To Dancing With The Devil