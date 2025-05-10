Zendaya-Tom Holland Wedding: Stylist Friend Law Roach Claims ‘No One Will Get to See’ Actress’ Dress

Co-stars turned lovers, and now engaged, actors Zendaya and Tom Holland are aware of the massive attention paid to their relationship. However, their much-awaited wedding is set to be a very private ceremony. According to stylist and friend Law Roach, who spoke with Complex, the actress’s wedding dress will be kept under wraps.

A surprise for their fans, Zendaya and Tom Holland may never reveal their wedding photos to the world, if Law Roach ’s words are to be believed. He shared that the couple is unlikely to do a magazine photoshoot for their wedding and that the invited guests would be people who will keep the ceremony private. He added a hint about Zendaya’s dress, saying it "will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see."

While the couple has yet to publicly talk about their engagement or upcoming nuptials, a TMZ report first revealed that Tom Holland dropped to one knee between Christmas and New Year’s in 2024, in an intimate moment shared between the two at one of the Challengers star’s family homes. The same was later confirmed to PEOPLE via a family source.

The ring, which became the talk of the town as Zendaya appeared for the Golden Globes in January this year, is known to be a $200,000, 5.02-carat cushion-cut diamond. It became notable for not being over the top, much like the power couple’s relationship. The two continue to support each other’s projects and appearances, as the fiancé was spotted on the Euphoria season 3 set supporting his lady love. However, he let the spotlight be on the actress who went solo for her Met Gala 2025 attendance

The duo is expected to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day , eyeing a 2026 release, while also filming for the ensemble film The Odyssey alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron, under Christopher Nolan’s direction.

Meanwhile, no date has been set so far for the fan-favorite couple’s highly anticipated wedding.

