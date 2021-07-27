Films from Rocky franchise too got a lukewarm response: Arbaaz Khan on future of Salman Khan’s Dabangg world

Arbaaz Khan has been in the news off late due to the premiere of his talk show, Pinch Season 2, with brother, . In an interview with Pinkvilla, he opened up about the talk show and was clearly excited for the second season with a plethora of celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan making an appearance as a guest. In a promo, he is seen apologizing to a fan for making Dabangg 3. Prod him, if he is actually apologetic on making the film and he answers, “It was just a banter. I am actually not apologetic about any of my films. There will always be some people who won’t like a film.”

The author was of the opinion that the makers took away the rawness and grey elements from the character of Chulbul Pandey, which probably resulted in a lukewarm response to Dabangg 3. While the film raked in over Rs 125 crore at the domestic box-office, it was much below the expectations. “We all worked hard on the film. Unfortunately, some films don’t match the success of previous films but it shouldn’t deter you from moving forward. We know a few things which we didn’t get right on Dabangg 3 and we will be conscious of them in Dabangg 3.”

Citing an example of how the Rocky Franchise with Sylvestor Stallone continued despite a film or two not living up to the expectation of the audience, Arbaaz adds, “There have been franchises where not all films have done well. Rocky has six to seven parts, and some of them met with a lukewarm response. But they came back with another one, reignited the whole spirit about the character and made the franchise likeable again. We have got a fantastic character in hand, and a very good franchise. We have to work harder to keep it going.”

