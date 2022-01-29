INTERVIEW: Aanand L Rai confirms theatrical release for Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan; Gorkha begins in 2022

On the sets of Atrangi Re, Aanand L Rai narrated Raksha Bandhan to Akshay Kumar and it was an instant yes from the actor, who was bowled over by the core emotion of the bond shared by brothers and sisters in a small town of India. Talking about his second collaboration with the Khiladi, Aanand L Rai says, “For me, it’s all about the journey. Raksha Bandhan is not an easy film to make. It’s just so basic that one has to unlearn a lot of things.”

He further adds, “I had to be very honest while making a film like Raksha Bandhan. As a director, or let’s say, as a person, I put all that I learnt from life in this film.” After making something as complex as Atrangi Re, Aanand L Rai describes Raksha Bandhan as a simple film of emotions. “Both the films are so challenging – one on it’s complications and other one on its basics. It’s difficult to stick to basics when the world is thriving to excel in different spaces. It was like a detox, a cleansing process,” he admits.

The film is slated to release on August 11, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Are there any changes in release plans, given the pandemic? “Raksha Bandhan is a theatrical film and there are no changes in the plans. Even Atrangi Re was meant for the theaters. But from now onwards, we will be very precise on the films that we want in theaters and the ones that we want on OTT,” the director answers.

There’s the Janhvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry, which is currently in the post production stage. It’s produced by Aanand L Rai. Ask him about the status of this film and he replies, “It’s on the edit table and will be ready in a couple of months. You will soon know how we are going to place it. I also have Action Hero, which is presently on floors. We are also doing Gorkha with Akshay Kumar, which takes off in the second half of 2022.”

Even before you complete the question on his next directorial after Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, Aanand L Rai sighs, “After two back to back films, I have earned a break now. Nobody can push me into another story now. I am a good kid, who has passed his graduation and now, it’s time for vacation. Let me enjoy and have some fun.”

