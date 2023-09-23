EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor to commence shooting for Rosshan Andrrews’ Koi Shaq in October

Shahid Kapoor ventured into the world of OTT earlier this year with Raj & DK’s crime-comedy series, Farzi. The Kabir Singh actor received widespread acclaim for his performance as disillusioned artist Sunny in this Amazon Prime series and soon followed it with yet another commendable performance as a corrupt narcotics officer in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy. In the meantime, he also wrapped shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s yet-untitled robot-rom-com with Kriti Sanon, set for a theatrical release in December. Now, over five months after finishing the principal photography for the Maddock Films production, Shahid is all set to embark on his next film journey.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shahid Kapoor will commence shooting for Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews’ Koi Shaq in the second week of October. The investigative thriller has been in pre-production for months and will finally go on floors next month, with a target to wrap it up by December and release it in theatres in mid-2024. "Shahid has been committed to this film since last year, but its progress was delayed due to the script's development. Finally, everything has fallen into place, and Shahid has accommodated his dates from mid-October. The director and his team have resumed the preparation and are all energized to get into shooting after waiting for Shahid’s dates for almost a year," a source close to the development told us.

Shahid to play an investigative officer in Koi Shaq

The Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios production revolves around a carefree, brash young police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case. South Indian actress Pooja Hegde has been paired opposite Shahid, while the rest of the pivotal cast is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, who has helmed movies like Notebook (2006), Mumbai Police (2013), and Salute (2022), makes his Hindi directorial debut with this movie, written by Bobby-Sanjay and Hussain Dalal.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Dinesh Vijan’s next, yet-untitled robot-romcom. The film has been described as "an impossible love story" and is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It's scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 7, 2023. The actor is also believed to be in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a mass action entertainer, though the discussion is still in the primal stage.

