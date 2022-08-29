EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor to start shooting for Rosshan Andrrews’ Siddharth Roy Kapur backed film from November

Pinkvilla had recently reported that Shahid Kapoor and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur have collaborated for a film, which will be helmed by Malayalam film director, Rosshan Andrrews. The source had informed that Shahid and Siddharth had been discussing several ideas over the last few months, and have finally zeroed in on a subject, which is a tout thriller. Andrrews will make his Hindi film debut with this yet-untitled project. Pinkvilla now has another update on this much awaited film.

We have heard that Shahid Kapoor will start shooting for the movie in November. “Rosshan Andrrews is presently working on the pre-production of the film, and as of now he and Shahid want to start shooting from November. The entire film will be shot in Mumbai, mostly at real locations, while few limited portions will be shot on a set. Shahid will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the film,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Shahid has an interesting line-up of films ahead, including Ali Abbas Zafar's next, which will have a straight to digital release. He has also completed shooting for his first web show with filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, with Raashi Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, and National Award winning actor Amol Palekar. This Amazon Prime Video show is presently in the post-production stage. He is also committed to a film, which is backed by producer Dinesh Vijan. Shahid Kapoor was last seen in director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of her Chakda ‘Xpress journey in BTS video- Surprise entry by Jhulan Goswami