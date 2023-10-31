Pippa EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Ishaan Khatter's war drama co-starring Mrunal Thakur to release on his birthday

Ishaan Khatter is turning 28 tomorrow, and it seems like he's in for an extra special celebration. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the trailer of Ishaan's highly anticipated war drama Pippa is set to premiere on his birthday. Known for his impactful performances in movies like Beyond the Clouds, and Dhadak, Ishaan's fans have been eagerly awaiting updates about this particular project. The trailer, featuring Ishaan and the talented actress Mrunal Thakur, is set to finally arrive on November 1, adding an exciting touch to the actor's birthday festivities.

Trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur’s film Pippa to release tomorrow

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the much-anticipated trailer of the film Pippa is slated for release tomorrow, November 1, coinciding with the lead actor Ishaan Khatter's 28th birthday. This war drama, directed by Raja Krishna Menon and produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, boasts a stellar cast including Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan. A R Rahman contributes to the film's music.

The teaser, unveiled earlier, provided a tantalizing glimpse into the narrative set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The intense and intriguing video gave a peek into Ishaan's portrayal of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, creating a buzz of anticipation among eager audiences.

Ishaan Khatter’s post ahead of Pippa Trailer release

Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram today and shared a special note which read, “Hi everybody! Sharing something extremely special tomorrow. It’s been long coming and is finally nearly here. I wanted to take a moment before to express my gratitude to all of you who have supported me with such unrelenting energy. Love, always! See you tomorrow.”

It looks like the actor is teasing his fans ahead of the trailer release tomorrow.