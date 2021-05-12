INTERVIEW: Sonu Sood on contracting Covid-19: Staying away from action was indeed tough

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Sonu Sood opens up about his fight to help people during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic and reveals that it was difficult to be isolated when he tested positive.

Sonu Sood has emerged the biggest hero of India over the last one year ever since the nation is hit by coronavirus pandemic. The actor recently contracted the Covid-19 virus, however, quickly recovered and got back to helping the people. When Pinkvilla asked him about the symptoms he developed after testing positive, the actor said, “I was having a little bit of an itchy throat and a bit of dry cough. It could have been for the normal weather change nowadays, but when I had a slight fever one day, I was alarmed. I got myself tested the very day and sure enough I tested positive.”

Speaking about the quarantine period, the actor informed that it did put him in a tight spot as his stopped his fight against the pandemic by being on ground to help the ones in need. “I had to resort only to phone calls and internet calls in order to be available to the public. While I couldn’t run around to help people, I made sure that whatever permissions and sanctions my team needed to help people in need, I could get them over the calls. But staying away from action was indeed tough,” he sighed. The actor informs that he got to see the other side of pandemic when he was down with Covid.

I was having a little bit of an itchy throat and a bit of dry cough... But when I had a slight fever one day, I was alarmed. I got myself tested the very day and sure enough I tested positive. Sonu Sood

He accepts that the virus did affect him physically and he had some weakness during the recovery period. “It broke me physically, but could never break my spirit. I got up, took necessary precautions and continued my work towards helping India recover from Covid.” When asked about helping people and the biggest roadblocks faced in doing so, Sonu stated that getting permissions is difficult at times from the relevant authorities but it’s understandable as everyone is overworked in challenging times like these. “Even they are trying to help us out and making sure that things are smooth.”

The actor urges the citizen to wear their mask and follow the guidelines for the sake of doctors who have working day and night at hospitals. “I am not sure if everyone is even taking a shower after reaching home from work. These little things if followed will help us fight the virus,” he revealed adding further that he and his team are spreading awareness among the masses to get vaccinated. “Vaccine is for their own protection and thus they should get it at the earliest. Hang on. There are better days coming ahead. We are all in this together. We will fight this and win. Stay strong, and keep fighting. And anyone needs any help in any manner, I am just a message away,” he concludes.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn & Anand Pandit to open two more Covid centres; Amitabh Bachchan expected to join in too

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×