EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn & Anand Pandit to open two more Covid centres; Amitabh Bachchan expected to join in too

Ajay Devgn and his producer partner, Anand Pandit are planning to have 75 beds, with Oxygen facility for COVID patients, operational in Mumbai. Details revealed.

Last week, was in the news for converting a marriage hall in Dadar into Covid care centre with ICU, Oxygen and Ventilator facilities. The facility had 20 beds and the actor was appreciated by one and all for this philanthropic move in tough times like this emerging a real-life hero too. He had executed the entire plan with his Thank God and Big Bull producer, Anand Pandit. The producer informs that this was Ajay Devgn’s idea. “In today’s time, the medical facility is overwhelmed. So, we thought of doing something out of the box and give it back to the society,” Anand Pandit informs.

He further informs that, after Dadar, they are planning to open two more Covid care centres in Juhu and Borivali. “We have converted a school into Covid centre and will have a 25 bed Covid facility in Juhu operational by next week. While there wouldn’t be ICU facility in there, it will be equipped with Oxygen. We are trying to take support of Amitabh Bachchan sir too, and he is always very positive for any noble work,” Anand added.

Basically, the idea is to have 75 beds in different parts of Mumbai, so that it helps the people in neighbourhood. The treatment there will be completely funded by us Anand Pandit

When asked about the Borivali centre, he informed that it’s work in progress and the facility there too will have around 25 beds. “Basically, the idea is to have 75 beds in different parts of Mumbai, so that it helps the people in neighbourhood. The treatment there will be completely funded by us. We are taking help of doctors from various hospitals and other experts to take this initiative forward.” Apart from the make shift hospitals, Pandit and his team is also contributing to several NGO’s by helping them procure oxygen concentrators, and beds. “We need standard things for COVID facility and we are procuring it all through registered vendors. We are seeking expert help and also guidance from local doctors,” he signs off.

