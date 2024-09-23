Top 7 Jang Young Nam movies and TV shows that will turn you into her fan

Jang Young Nam movies and TV shows show her incredible versatility and talent, making her a must-watch actress in the South Korean entertainment scene. With a career spanning theater, film, and television, she seamlessly transitions between comedic and dramatic roles, captivating audiences every time.

From her unforgettable performances in heartwarming films like Harmony to intense dramas like The Devil Judge, Jang Young Nam has made a memorable mark in the industry. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to her work, these top seven titles are absolute no-skips that highlight her remarkable range and skill.

7 Jang Young Nam movies and TV shows that you would regret missing

1. Hansel and Gretel

Cast: Chun Jung Myung, Eun Won Jae, Shim Eun Kyung, Jin Ji Hee, Jang Young Nam

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Release year: 2007

Genre: Dark, fantasy, horror, mystery, thriller

Hansel and Gretel is a dark, atmospheric tale that reimagines the classic fairy tale with a sinister twist. It follows Eun Soo, a man trapped in a mysterious house with seemingly innocent children who hide a deadly secret.

As reality warps and secrets unfold, the story blends horror, fantasy, and psychological tension. With its eerie visuals and haunting themes, Hansel and Gretel explores the complexities of innocence, trauma, and the blurred lines between good and evil

2. Harmony

Cast: Kim Yujin, Na Moon Hee, Kang Ye Won, Jang Young Nam

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release year: 2010

Genre: Drama

Harmony tells the heart-wrenching story of Hong Jeong-hye, a woman imprisoned for killing her abusive husband. While serving a 10-year sentence, she gives birth to a son but is forced to give him up for adoption.

Desperate to hold on to her humanity and hope, she forms a prison choir with her fellow inmates. Through the power of music and newfound friendships, Harmony beautifully portrays the strength of a mother's love, redemption, and resilience in the face of adversity.

3. A Werewolf Boy

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Park Bo Young, Jang Young Nam

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Release year: 2012

Genre: Fantasy, romance

A Werewolf Boy is a tale of love and longing that spans decades. Set against the backdrop of a rural South Korea, it follows Sun Yi, a fragile girl who discovers a feral boy named Chul Soo hiding in her family's yard. As she tames him with kindness, their bond deepens, igniting a bittersweet romance.

However, societal fears and external threats challenge their connection. In a moving twist, Sun Yi's promise to return echoes through time, revealing Chul Soo’s unwavering devotion as he waits for her, embodying both innocence and the passage of time.

4. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, Park Gyu Young, Jang Young Nam

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Romantic, comedy, psychological, drama

It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a heartwarming yet unconventional tale of love, healing, and emotional growth. The story centers on Moon Gang Tae, a devoted caregiver, his autistic brother Moon Sang Tae, and Ko Moon Young, a children's book author with antisocial tendencies. As their paths intertwine, deep emotional wounds resurface. Through shared struggles and tender moments, they begin to heal and learn that it's okay to be imperfect.

5. The Devil Judge

Cast: Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, Park Jin Young, Park Gyu Young, Jang Young Nam

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Mystery, legal, drama

The Devil Judge unfolds in a dystopian South Korea, where society's faith in its leaders crumbles, and chaos reigns. Justice is delivered through a televised courtroom show, where the enigmatic chief judge Kang Yohan, played by Ji Sung, ruthlessly punishes the corrupt.

Hailed as a people's hero, Yohan's true intentions remain shrouded in mystery. With his fierce demeanor and a dark past lurking beneath the surface, the series explores the blurred line between justice and vengeance in a broken world.

6. Coweb

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Im Soo Jung, Oh Jung Se, Jeon Yeo Been, Krystal Jung, Jang Young Nam

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Period, black-comedy, drama

Coweb transports viewers to early 1970s Seoul, where obsessive director Kim Ki Yeol, portrayed by Song Kang Ho, is determined to perfect his film despite the relentless constraints of time and censorship. The narrative alternates between vibrant color scenes of a rushed production and haunting black-and-white moments that reveal the film's unfolding drama.

As actors, including veteran Lee Min Ja and charming Kang Ho Se, grapple with their roles and personal struggles, the tension between artistry and reality blurs, making for a compelling exploration of cinematic passion.

7. Love Next Door

Cast: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Jang Young Man

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Rom-com

Love Next Door tells the story of a woman living her dream life abroad, engaged to an international lawyer, and working for a top company. However, her world takes a sudden turn when she returns to Korea.

Reconnecting with her childhood best friend, now a renowned architect, sparks unexpected emotions and memories. As they navigate their rekindled bond, she begins to question what truly defines a "perfect" life and if love might be closer than she imagined.

Jang Young Nam's movies and TV shows truly show her remarkable versatility and talent, making her an actress worth celebrating. From her compelling performances in A Werewolf Boy and It's Okay to Not Be Okay to her engaging roles in The Devil Judge and Harmony, she brings depth and nuance to every character.

Whether you’re drawn to her emotional intensity or her comedic flair, Jang Young Nam has a captivating presence that resonates with audiences. Dive into her impressive body of work, and you’ll quickly see why she’s one of South Korea’s most beloved actresses!

