K-dramas on OTT, March 24 to 30: Park Ji Hoon’s Weak Hero Class 1, Lee Dong Wook’s Divorce Insurance, and more

March will end with the release of several exciting shows like Heo's Restaurant, Divorce Insurance and Heesu in Class 2 and the highly anticipated OTT premiere of the popular action thriller Weak Hero Class 1. Additionally, fans can look forward to new episode releases of ongoing dramas like My Dearest Nemesis, Buried Hearts, Undercover High School and more.

New Premieres

Heo's Restaurant

Starring EXO's Xiumin and Chu So Jung, it is about a Joseon-era food connoisseur who is transported 400 years through time to modern-day Seoul, where he takes on a job at a restaurant. It will drop on Netflix on March 24.

Weak Hero Class 1

Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook and Hong Kyung's popular high school action series is set to premiere on Netflix on March 25. It revolves around a model student who fights bullies and forms unexpected friendships on the way.

Divorce Insurance

This comedy-romance series starring Lee Dong Wook and Lee Joo Bin will be premiering on Prime Video on March 28. It is about an insurance company's creation of a new policy—divorce insurance.

Heesu in Class 2

This Ahn Ji Ho, Cho Jun Young, and Lee Sang Jun starrer follows a high school student whose life revolves around his best friend and secret crush. This 8-episode drama will premiere on March 28 on Viki.

Ongoing Dramas

Besides the above-mentioned ones, several ongoing dramas will be back with new episodes as well.

My Dearest Nemesis

Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook overcame all obstacles with each other's support and had a happily ever after in the finale. The last episodes (episodes 11-12) aired on March 25.

Hyper Knife

In the medical thriller, starring Park Eun Bin and Sul Kyung Gu, the latter will continue trying to convince the former to perform his surgery by blackmailing her. Its episode will drop on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) and Hulu on March 26 at 12:30 p.m. KST (9:00 a.m. IST).

Villains Everywhere

Two middle-aged sisters, played by Oh Na Ra and So Yoo Jin, will continue their hilarious quest in surviving a world filled with ""villains"—including their husbands and children. Its episodes 3 and 4 will air on March 26 and 27 on Viki.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

The heartwarming tale of IU and Park Bo Gum's love story, across four seasons, from the 1950s to the 21st century, will air its finale this week. Watch episodes 13-16 on Netflix on March 28.

Buried Hearts

Park Hyung Sik's fight for love and revenge against Heo Joon Ho and Lee Hae Young will continue in episodes 11 and 12. The episodes are set to air on March 28 and 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST (6:20 p.m. IST) on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India).

Undercover High School

Seo Kang Joon continues to find the gold bar, along with looking for his mission father, with Jin Ki Joo's assistance. Its next episodes (ep 11-12) are slated to drop on March 21 and 22 on TVING, Kocowa, and Viki.

The Potato Lab

Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh continue to showcase their quirky chemistry in this romantic comedy about potato researchers. The next episodes (episodes 9-10) will be released on Netflix on March 29 and 30.

The Art of Negotiation

This drama will continue its portrayal of M&A expert Lee Je Hoon's exceptional negotiation skills during complex corporate deals. Episodes 7-8 will drop on March 29 and 30 on Viki, Kocowa, and TVING.