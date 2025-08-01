Nice to Not Meet You: Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae locks next project with The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon, all we know so far

Nice to Not Meet You brings the rom-com charm back to our screens. In newly released script reading session photos, the Prime Video K-drama aims for a never-before-seen pairing. With Squid Game viral-famed protagonist Lee Jung Jae and The Glory’s villain Lim Ji Yeon, viewers will be treated to an interesting story roundup this time around. It is known that Kim Ji Hoon and Seo Ji Hye will take on other important roles in the story.

According to the script read images shared on August 1, the show known as Petty Love will previously be called Nice to Not Meet You in English. The literal Korean translation is closer to Annoying Love and perfectly describes the storyline that will set this rom-com apart from its counterparts.

Nice to Not Meet You storyline

Lee Jung Jae will return to the small screens after about 6 years, marking his first since the viral fame of Squid Game. Excitement is high about what kind of role he will portray, and we seem to have all the details. He will star as Im Hyun Joon, a skilled and seasoned actor who is looking for romantic roles to lighten his life, but keeps getting stereotypical characters of detectives and investigators. He will cross paths with Lim Ji Yeon’s Wi Jung Shin, an award-winning political journalist who gets banished to the entertainment desk of her news agency after getting involved in a corruption scandal.

Kim Ji Hoon will turn into a former baseball player-turned-sports magazine owner, Lee Jae Hyung, who has eyes on only one woman until he meets Wi Jung Shin. Seo Ji Hye is all set to embody Yoon Hwa Young, who works at the magazine as its entertainment lead and is Lee Jae Hyung’s ex-lover.

Other appearances in the K-drama include Oh Yeon Seo, Choi Gwi Hwa, Jeon Seong Woo, Kim Jae Chul, Na Young Hee, Jun Soo Kyung, Kim Hyun Jin, Jin Ho Eun, Kim Bup Rae, and Jo Hee Bong.

It is known that Nice to Not Meet You will premiere in the second half of 2025, raising anticipation about the kind of story that awaits the viewers.

