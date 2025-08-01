‘Breakup Tears’: Paris Jackson Calls It Quits With Fiance Justin Long Days After She Was Spotted Crying in Public

Paris Jackson has announced separation from her fiancé, Justin Long, days after the musician was spotted tearing up in public. The singer announced the unfortunate news with her fans on her X account, where she mentioned that she was crying the “breakup tears.”

The news of the couple break up came six months after Jackson announced her engagement to Long. At the time, she claimed that she “couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect” for her.

The Doctor Odyssey actress in the now-deleted Instagram post wrote, “Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind.” She added, “Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you.”

Was Paris Jackson planning her wedding to Justin Long prior to the separation?

While the news of the actress’ separation from her fiancé took the fans by surprise, Paris had revealed that she was planning for her wedding day. During her June interview with Access Hollywood, the musician had stated, "The dress is being made, the venue has been picked and the date has been picked by an astrologer, because I’m from L.A.” She continued to say, “I’m all about the crystals and the astrologer and all that stuff.”

Moreover, Long and Jackson posed on the red carpet of the One Spoon of Chocolate premiere last month at the Tribeca Film Festival.

In her 2021 conversation with People Magazine, the Gringo star had opened up about her marriage plans. At the time, Jackson said that she wasn’t against tying the knot. If she found someone special, she would surely walk down the aisle.

Paris Jackson and Justin Long’s relationship timeline

Paris Jackson and Justin Long first met on the sets of The Late Night Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2022. The sparks flew immediately, and the two began to grow closer. The same month that they met, Long shared an Instagram post related to the actress’ appearance on the talk show.

In November 2022, the actress-musician shared a carousel post with the pictures of her bandmates. The fans were soon to notice Long in the photos too and speculated about a romance between the pair.

As the couple began to date, they kept it away from the spotlight. Jackson went on to speak about her relationship for the first time in December 2024, when she announced her engagement.

Things, however, went down quickly, and the duo separated within six months of Long popping the big question.

