3BHK Movie Review: Siddharth starrer coming-of-age drama partly works with mediocre idea of an underdog’s success

Siddharth starrer coming-of-age drama 3BHK hit the big screens on July 4, 2025, and opened to generally positive reviews. If you’re planning to watch the film on Amazon Prime Video, here’s the Pinkvilla review for it.

The Plot

3BHK presents the story of Vasudevan, an average Joe who lives with his wife Shanthi and two kids - Prabhu and Aarthi. In his life, Vasudevan only has one big dream, and that is to own a home instead of spending his days in a rented space.

Over the years, as Vasudevan inches closer to fulfilling his goal, various aspects get in the way, be it health issues, rising inflation, or something else. Whether Vasudevan fulfills his dream with the help of his son Prabhu becomes the central focus of the story.

The Good

3BHK from the beginning itself manages to stand strong as a venture rooted in reality. The film basically aligns with what an average family in Tamil Nadu might have to face to achieve bigger things in life.

The dynamics shared by the characters, especially the family members, are held strong because of the brilliant actors. All four of them, namely Sarathkumar, Siddharth, Devayani, and Meetha Raghunath, embed themselves to completely fit the world with nuanced portrayals.

The compelling narrative the film offers works partially due to sticking with reality rather than being allowed to follow cinematic tropes. While it may not be as remarkable as Balu Mahendran’s Veedu, 3BHK feels like a mirror into reality for many people, especially from the lower-middle-class strata of society.

Another fresh perspective the narrative gives is taking the family through a journey of decades to fulfill their dream. While the film isn’t without its flaws, it does feel like a genuine attempt at trying to make something profound and feel-good.

Coming to the technical aspects of 3BHK, Amrit Ramnath magically weaves musical tracks and background scores that are credible and impressive for the movie.

Moving ahead from the legacy of Varshangalkku Shesham’s music, the composer manages to be subtle with his skills in an overly saturated world of music, which is generally meant to stimulate the listeners again and again.

The cinematography by Dinesh B. Krishnan and Jithin Stanislaus is perfect for the world, needing to be lauded.

The Bad

3BHK seems to collectively describe owning a home as the dream of every middle-class person out there. While it may be true for some households, generalizing a single person’s dream for every individual in a family seems more like conditioning rather than something genuine.

Being rooted in reality, the writer should realize that each person in this world has other dreams too, even if they hail from a middle-class background.

While performances by all the actors were commendable and responsible for the film’s success, showcasing Siddharth as a school student seemed far-fetched.

Finally, while the execution of the drama flick needed some refinement, the editing could have easily reduced the duration of the film and made it tighter for viewers to enjoy.

The Performances

3BHK has Siddharth highlighting his strong skills as an actor. While his recent works in Indian 2, Miss You, and Test largely missed the mark, 3BHK manages to redeem him.

Moreover, Sarathkumar and Devayani share a beautiful chemistry as husband and wife, maintaining the same dynamics with Siddharth and Meetha as well. Additionally, Chaitra J Achar does a neat job.

Watch the promo for 3BHK:

The Verdict

The story of 3BHK does drag at times, but as a whole, the film manages to emotionally connect with various people. With some brilliant performances, the coming-of-age drama is a perfect one-time watch.

