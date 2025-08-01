Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Legal Drama: It Ends With Us Co-Stars Come Face-to-Face for First Time in Case Deposition

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni faced each other for the first time since the beginning of the legal drama in December. The co-stars met for the case deposition, which began on July 31.

According to the media reports, the mother of four was questioned over her accusation of the actor-filmmaker while Baldoni was present in the room.

Advertisement

As revealed by the sources, the Another Simple Favor star sat all day for the deposition while being under oath during the questioning.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s case deposition begins

According to her initial complaint, Blake Lively claimed that her co-star, Justin Baldoni, engaged in inappropriate behavior with her on the sets of It Ends With Us. The actress also filed the complaint against Baldoni for running a smear campaign against her. Weeks later, the Jane the Virgin star also filed a countercase against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for extortion and defamation.

Previously, the deposition date was announced to be July 17. However, with a mutual decision, the co-stars went on to agree that the hearing should take place at the end of the month.

Ahead of the initiation of the deposition, the filmmaker’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, made headlines for asking the hearing to take place "at Madison Square Garden, sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse.”

Advertisement

In the earlier interview with People Magazine, Freedman said, “Since Ms. Lively is open to testifying, let’s make it count.” He added, “Hold the deposition at MSG, sell tickets or stream it and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse.”

Meanwhile, in response to the request, Lively’s team released a statement where they stated that Freedman was trying “to make this matter a public spectacle at every turn.”

Lawyers of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively announced that the trial for the case is set to begin in March 2026.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Addresses Pain of 'Manufactured Shame' as Justin Baldoni's USD 400 Million Lawsuit Gets Dismissed