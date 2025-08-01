Box Office: Saiyaara stays steady despite competition from Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2; Collects 4.50 crore on 3rd Friday

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda among others was India's number one film for the last two weeks. It collected a mind-numbing Rs 174 crore in week 1 and in its second week, it has added Rs 106 crore net. The second Friday hold suggested that the movie would break into the Rs 300 crore club by the end of its second week. But, Mahavatar Narsimha came out of syllabus, performing much better than anyone expected it to.

Saiyaara Gets Affected By New Competition; Still Continues To Get Good Audience

Due to Mahavatar Narsimha, Saiyaara lost some speed, but it still managed to remain the number one film of the week. The romantic film is now expected to end its run in the Rs 350 crore vicinity, while it looked to be doing Rs 400 crore India net at one point.

Saiyaara Adds Rs 4.50 Crore On 3rd Friday At The India Box Office

The Mohit Suri film observed a visible drop from 2nd Thursday on 3rd Friday, due to significantly less showcasing courtesy new releases - Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. However, it remained rock-steady in terms of occupancies, to add another Rs 4.50 crore to its tally. The Rs 300 crore mark shall be breached by the end of 3rd week and that's already much higher than anyone expected the movie to do. The pre-release predictions for the movie were in the Rs 4 to 5 crore vicinity, and the movie on its 15th day is collecting just as much as it was expected to do on its opening day.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Saiyaara Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 173.75 crore Week 2 Rs 106.25 crore 3rd Friday Rs 4.50 crore Total Rs 284.50 crore in 15 days

Saiyaara Is Also A Blockbuster Internationally

Saiyaara is a massive blockbuster internationally. A USD 15 million plus finish is guaranteed and a USD 20 million final can't be discounted. The film will end its run, slightly short of the Rs 600 crore worldwide mark, a number it looked to breach quite comfortably, seeing the first week trend. Regardless, the super-blockbuster has led to the emergence of two bankable stars - Ahaan and Aneet.

Saiyaara Plays In Theatres Worldwide

Saiyaara plays in theatres worldwide.

