71st National Film Awards: Vikrant Massey comments on sharing ‘Best Actor’ title with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji

The winners of 71st National Film Awards are here! Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji honored for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, while Karan Johar bagged his third consecutive National Award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after Shershaah and Brahmastra. Celebs have started paying their gratitude and expressing happiness on their big win.

Vikrant Massey, who won his first National Film Award for 12th Fail, thanked the board, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and dedicated his award to the marginalized people. An excerpt from his official statement read, "Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy’s dream has come true. I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love. It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan. Lastly, I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society — those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day."

Rani Mukerji bags 'Best Actress', calls it a validation of 30-year body of work

Rani Mukerji released her statement on winning her first National Award. She thanked the jury for honoring her work. An excerpt of her statement reads, "I’m overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Incidentally, this is the first ever National Award in my 30 year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have got so much love for them. I thank the National Award jury for honouring my work in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway."

Further, she wrote, "For me, this award is also a validation of my 30 year body of work, my dedication to my craft with which I feel a deeply spiritual connection and my passion for cinema and this beautiful film industry of ours. I dedicate my National Award to all the incredible mothers of this world."

"It also feels the apt time to again thank all my fans, from across the world, who have relentlessly supported me through thick and thin for these 30 years! Your unconditional love and support is everything that I have ever needed to stay motivated, to show up at work every day and to deliver performances that have entertained you. You’ve embraced every role, every character, every story I’ve had the good fortune to bring to life. So, without you I would be a nobody today," Rani concluded.

Guneet Monga expresses her gratitude, praised Sanya Malhotra's performance in Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

Producer Guneet Monga hailed her win at the prestigious event and released her 'Thank You' statement. She wrote, "Every time a story from the heart of India is honoured, it’s a win for every voice that deserves to be heard. We are incredibly honoured to receive the Best Hindi Film award for Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery at the 71st National Film Awards. Grateful beyond words for this recognition."

Further, Guneet Monga thanked the incredible voices behind Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery - director Yashowardhan Mishra, co-writer Ashok Mishra, producing partners Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Achin Jain, and the entire cast and crew.

She praised Sanya Malhotra's performance and added, "Sanya Malhotra, your performance as Mahima was both powerful and full of heart. You brought Mahima to life with such nuance, warmth, and unwavering strength, dil jeet liya! Thank you for leading this story with such grace, authenticity, and quiet power."

