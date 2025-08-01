Box Office: Son of Sardaar 2 takes a poor start in India; Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs 6.75 crore on day 1

Son Of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and starring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and others has taken a poor start at the Indian box office on day 1. With Rs 6.50 - 7 crore on the opening Friday, this is unquestionably one of Ajay Devgn's lowest opening films.

What makes it worse is the fact that it is a sequel to a hit film and in an ideal scenario, it should have been opening to atleast double of the first installment. For Son Of Sardaar 2 to open under the original Son Of Sardaar film that released 13 years ago in pre-Diwali and alongside Jab Tak Hai Jaan, despite the help of discount offers is catastrophic.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Son Of Sardaar 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 6.50 - 7 crore Total Rs 6.75 crore in 1 day

Son Of Sardaar 2 Looks At A Low Opening Weekend Of Rs 22 Crore Net

Son Of Sardaar 2's reception is on the mixed to negative side. Since it is a kind of film that takes stronger initials, the growth over the weekend won't be like the films driven largely by multiplexes. A weekend of around Rs 22 crore net is on the cards, and then it shall all be about how it sustains in the days to come. An open second week is a good news. But to capitalise on that, the film needs acceptance and that's what looks unlikely. The family audience will have to turn up in hordes to change the entire narrative around the film.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Will Not Be The Top Pick For Hindi Audiences In Its Opening Weekend

While Son Of Sardaar 2 has released alongside Dhadak 2, the actual threat that the movie is facing is from holdover titles like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha. It's likely that Saiyaara in its third weekend, will match the opening weekend collections of Son Of Sardaar 2. Mahavatar Narsimha will actually end up as the top pick among Hindi audiences this weekend.

Son Of Sardaar 2 In Theatres

