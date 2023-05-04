Lee Min Ho drops updates about life in Canada; gives a peek into partying with Pachinko cast, cooking and more

Lee Min Ho seems to be having a mighty good time staying in what appears to be Canada. After leaving for a long stay in Toronto on February 17, the actor is known to have been shooting for ‘Pachinko 2’ in the country with fellow castmates and crew seemingly becoming close to the Korean superstar. Just after leaving, the actor shared moments from his downtime, grocery shopping in the city, hanging around arcades, and visiting the beach. Now giving another update to his fans, the ‘Boys Over Flowers’ fame star has shared a peek into all the shenanigans he’s been up to recently.

Lee Min Ho’s Instagram update

On May 4, the actor shared a string of photos on his social media. Captioning it, ‘This and that’, the actor gave a brief look into his life these days and we can say that it looks too fun. From being bundled up to daring the weather, from being mesmerized by his own ads to cycling and grabbing some ice cream, and finally from partying with friends to resting on his own, the actor has his work-life balance set to a T.

In the photos, Lee Min Ho can be seen donning an apron and working by a food table. While enjoying some lollies with his ‘Pachinko’ cast members and crew, including Jin Ha and Jeong Inji, the actor seemed to be in the instant camera photographs. The party-goers seemed happy in the photos.

About Lee Min Ho’s recent activities

After completing the filming for his upcoming high-budget space romance drama ‘Ask the Stars’, in which he stars opposite Gong Hyo Jin, Lee Min Ho is known to have been overseas for season 2 of the popular Apple TV+ show, where he played the role of Koh Hansu. Recently, it was reported that Lee Min Ho has been offered the role of Yoo Jung Hyuk in an upcoming film named ‘Omniscient Reader Viewpoint’. Actor Ahn Hyo Seop of ‘Business Proposal’ fame was also known to be in talks for making his big screen debut with the same movie. Lee Min Ho’s agency returned with a response that it is only one of the projects the actor has been offered but nothing has been decided so far.

