Kim Sae Ron’s family to sue YouTuber Lee Jin Ho for defamation over claims Kim Soo Hyun never dated actress; know details

In a significant legal move, the family of late actress Kim Sae Ron has announced their decision to take strong legal action against controversial YouTuber Lee Jin Ho for defamation and the spread of false information. The family alleges that Lee’s continuous coverage of Kim Sae Ron on his YouTube channel has severely tarnished her reputation, subjected her to emotional distress, and contributed to the negative public perception surrounding her in the months leading up to her passing.

According to reports from Newsis on March 16, the family’s legal representative, Bu Ji Seok, a well-known attorney from the law firm Buyu, has prepared a formal complaint that will be submitted to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on March 17 at 2 PM. Ahead of the official filing, the legal team is expected to hold a press conference, during which they will provide further details regarding the lawsuit and address why legal action against Lee Jin Ho has become necessary.

The lawsuit is the culmination of months of frustration from Kim Sae Ron’s family, who claim that Lee Jin Ho repeatedly published defamatory content about the actress through his YouTube channel, Entertainment President Lee Jin Ho. The family insists that his videos contained misleading and inaccurate narratives, which ultimately damaged Kim Sae Ron’s career, mental well-being, and personal life.

One of the most controversial claims made by Lee Jin Ho was that Kim Sae Ron fabricated rumors of being in a romantic relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun. His videos implied that the actress had intentionally spread falsehoods to gain public attention and associate herself with Kim Soo Hyun, who remains one of the most prominent actors in South Korea. However, Kim Sae Ron’s legal representatives strongly refute these claims, maintaining that the two actors were, in fact, in a genuine relationship at one point.

Attorney Bu Ji Seok emphasized that Lee Jin Ho’s videos contained false information and that his statements were not supported by evidence. The legal team believes that the YouTuber’s reckless reporting played a role in shaping a distorted public narrative about Kim Sae Ron, which only added to the pressures she was facing before her untimely passing.

Meanwhile, Kim Sae Ron’s family has taken a more public approach, appearing multiple times on the YouTube channel Garosero Institute in recent weeks. During their appearances, they shared several personal photos of Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun, claiming that the images depicted a romantic relationship between the two.

According to the family, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’s relationship began when she was still a minor. They have called on the actor to publicly acknowledge their past involvement and offer a formal apology for previously denying their relationship. The family insists that Kim Soo Hyun’s refusal to address their romantic history only added to Kim Sae Ron’s struggles, particularly in the wake of her legal and professional difficulties.

When the rumors first began circulating, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, firmly denied that he had ever been involved with Kim Sae Ron romantically. However, in a surprising turn of events on March 14, the agency issued a new statement, admitting that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron had, in fact, dated for approximately a year after she became an adult.

The reversal of their initial stance has sparked intense public debate, leading to speculation about why the agency previously refuted the claims and what might have prompted them to finally acknowledge the relationship. Many view it as an attempt at damage control following increasing public scrutiny.

With the defamation lawsuit now officially moving forward, the case has drawn major public and media attention. Many are eager to see how the legal proceedings will unfold and whether Lee Jin Ho will face legal consequences for his statements about Kim Sae Ron.

