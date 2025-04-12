Roh Jeong Eui’s Crushology 101 starts slow in TRP race, Park Hyung Sik’s Buried Hearts tops charts ahead of finale

Roh Jeong Eui’s new MBC drama Crushology 101 premiered on April 11, 2025, with a national average rating of 1.3 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. Despite high expectations surrounding the show—which features rising stars Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, and Jo Joon Young—its premiere drew a relatively modest audience.

On the other hand, Park Hyung Sik’s Buried Hearts is approaching its conclusion with remarkable momentum. Its second-to-last episode captivated viewers nationwide, pulling in an impressive 13.4 percent rating, making it Friday’s most-watched broadcast across all genres. The series also dominated in its time slot, securing a 3.5 percent average in that category. The highest viewership rating for Buried Hearts reached an impressive 14.9 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. The drama is set to wrap up on April 12, 2025.

For those curious about Crushology 101 , the story revolves around Ban Hui Jin—nicknamed “Bunny” (played by Roh Jeong Eui )—a high-achieving student at Yein University. Once an idealist who believed that personality trumped physical appearance, Bunny’s perspective takes a sharp turn after a painful breakup shatters her confidence. Now grappling with insecurities and a newfound appreciation for handsome men, her world is shaken once again when two strikingly different men enter her life:

Hwang Jae Yul ( Lee Chae Min ), a charismatic visual design major admired for both his personality and ambition;

), a charismatic visual design major admired for both his personality and ambition; Cha Ji Won (Cho Jun Young), the flawless but mysterious heir to a powerful conglomerate.

Meanwhile, Park Hyung Sik’s Buried Hearts delves into a dark web of ambition, betrayal, and survival. At the center of the plot is a man who hacks into a secret political fund worth a staggering 2 trillion KRW in a desperate bid to stay alive—only to be killed by a powerful figure unaware of the breach.

The story follows Seo Dong Ju (Park Hyung Sik), the devoted right-hand man to the chairman of the Daesan Group. While he appears loyal, he harbors a hidden ambition: to one day take control of the powerful conglomerate himself.

Alongside him is Yeom Jang Seon (Huh Joon Ho), a former intelligence chief turned political puppet master. Ruthless and calculating, Jang Seon lives for power and manipulation, treating people as mere pawns in his twisted game of chess.

Park Hyung Sik's Buried Hearts has entertained audiences since the first episode with its gripping plot, unexpected twists, and dramatic turns. The series has quickly become a fan favorite. Now, all eyes are on Episode 16 to see what unfolds next.

According to M Entertainment, the final episode of Buried Hearts has been extended. The airing time has been slightly adjusted—from 9:50 PM (KST) to 9:45 PM (KST).

