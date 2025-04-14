Shin Min Ah, Lee Jong Suk, Ju Ji Hoon and Lee Se Young-led The Remarried Empress confirms release plans and OTT platform

The wait is finally over as The Remarried Empress has officially confirmed its star-studded cast, featuring top-tier actors Shin Min Ah, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, and Lee Se Young. Adapted from the wildly popular web novel of the same name, the drama promises to be an epic fantasy romance that blends political intrigue, betrayal, and love. Set to capture the hearts of viewers, The Remarried Empress is expected to air in May or June next year on Disney+, though the precise release date is still under discussion.

The story is set in a fictional world where Navier, the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, is loved by her people and admired for her intelligence and grace. However, her life is turned upside down when her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, betrays her by having an affair and subsequently divorcing her.

Instead of succumbing to her fate, Navier chooses to marry Heinrey, the charming and secretive prince of the Western Empire, starting a new chapter of her life in an empire far from her own. The drama will delve into the complexity of love, betrayal, and self-empowerment, as Navier seeks to rebuild her life and her power while managing the perilous political landscape of two rival empires.

Shin Min Ah will take on the role of Navier, portraying a character renowned for her sharp intellect, elegance, and unwavering sense of duty. As the perfect empress, Navier is initially devoted to her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, but her journey of self-discovery and strength unfolds when she is faced with his betrayal. Shin Min Ah’s portrayal is expected to capture the emotional depth and resilience of a woman who refuses to be defined by the actions of others.

Ju Ji Hoon will step into the role of Sovieshu, the emperor whose infidelity sets the plot in motion. As the embodiment of absolute power, Sovieshu’s character will be one of internal conflict as he grapples with the consequences of his actions. His relationship with Navier, once filled with respect, deteriorates as he chooses to follow his own desires at the expense of their marriage.

Lee Jong Suk will portray Heinrey, the prince of the Western Empire who marries Navier after her divorce. Heinrey harbors a secret that could change the course of the story, adding an element of mystery and intrigue to the plot. Heinrey’s marriage to Navier provides her with an opportunity to heal, but his hidden past threatens to complicate their future.

Lee Se Young rounds out the cast as Rashta, a former slave who dares to covet Navier’s throne. Rashta’s ambition and desire for power will likely serve as a key obstacle in Navier’s path, leading to tense and dramatic moments between the two women.

The production team is led by the highly respected director Jo Soo Won, who has helmed successful dramas such as I Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio, and Thirty But Seventeen. Moreover, the script for the drama will be written by Yeo Ji Na and Hyun Choong Yeol, the duo behind the hit series The Uncanny Counter.

In a statement from the production team, they expressed their commitment to staying true to the original novel while delivering an exciting visual experience for viewers. “We plan to faithfully recreate the original world that fans across the globe have fallen in love with. With striking mise-en-scène, grand scale, and narrative completeness, this series will set a new standard for the romance fantasy genre and captivate viewers,” they said.

