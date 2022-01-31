LISTEN: BTS teases the release of SUGA produced, Jungkook sung OST ‘Stay Alive’ for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’

ARMYs, not long to go now! The drought of new BTS music is very close to ending as the boy group has finally dropped the audio teaser for their next, much-awaited single. Releasing as the OST for their webtoon, ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’, the song has been titled ‘Stay Alive’ as revealed previously. On January 31, a sneak peek was shared, further raising fans’ expectations.

Revealed for the first time, the seventeen seconds clip shows the animated backs of the characters representing the BTS members, SUGA and Jungkook, who have taken part in the creation of the track. Over soft sounds, ‘Stay Alive’ can be expected to be pensive and emotional. The short clip also excites fans even further as the melodious voice of Jungkook can be heard in the background. The words “Please you stay alive” can be heard, further adding anticipation. Check out the track below.

‘Stay Alive’ will first be available through Naver Webtoon on February 5, 2022, at 11 AM KST (7:30 AM IST). Following this, it will be released across all digital platforms on February 11, 2022, at 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST).

‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ is the first step in HYBE LABELS’ webtoon venture, to be followed with releases for groups TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN. It follows the story of 7 boys who have been entangled with each other and on their journey to grow and overcome their struggles.

