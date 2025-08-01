Shah Rukh Khan says ‘acting is responsibility’ on winning National award, shares video wearing elbow sling as he recovers post surgery

Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award for 2023 released movie Jawan in a career spanning over 33 years. Following the announcement, the King actor dropped a video of him while thanking the jury for the honor and fans for always standing by him.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his micro-blogging site Twitter (now X) and dropped a video message. He said, "Namaskaar and adaab. Needless to say, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility to be honored with the National award that I'll cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman, the I&B ministry and everyone who thought I was worthy of this one. I would like to thank all of my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023. So, thank you Raju sir, thank you Sid and especially, thank you Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawan."

The actor further added, "I want to thank my team and management which works tirelessly with me. They bear with my eccentricities and impatience and give me their full attention and make me look much better than I am. This award, without the perseverance and love, would not be possible at all. Thank you so much for everything you do. My wife and kids, who over the last few years gave me so much more love and care as if I am the kid in the house and want only the best for me. They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So, thank you so much for that.

The Pathaan actor went on to add, "The national award is not just about achievement; it's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating, and keep serving cinema."

"In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard, is a blessing, and I promise to use this recognition not as a finish line but as fuel to continue striving, learning, and giving back. It is a reminder that acting is not a job but a responsibility to bring truth to the screens. And then lastly to my fans, thank you for all the cheers and all the tears. Really, thank you for pausing your scroll while watching my work. This award is for you, as each award is. I would love to spread my arms for you and share my love, but I'm a bit indisposed. But don't worry, just keep the popcorn ready, I'll be back in theatres and soon on the stream, so till then, just with one hand 'ready'," the Superstar concluded.

In the video clip of 2 minute and 17 seconds long, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing a black Tee and a white beanie. His right arm is in a medical sling- suggesting that the actor is recovering from the injuries he got on the sets of his next venture, King.

