My Demon's Kim Yoo Jung's older sister Kim Yeon Jung announces marriage; to tie knot on November 11

The older sister of actress Kim Yoo Jung will be getting married. This unexpected marriage announcement was made by Kim Yeon Jung on her Instagram account via a special post. Meanwhile, congratulations pour in from all sides. She is said to tie the knot with her handsome fiancé on November 11. Whereas, Kim Yoo Jung will be seen alongside Song Kang in My Demon.

Kim Yeon Jung makes surprise marriage announcement

The announcement of marriage was made on November 9 by Kim Yeon Jung also known as Kim Yoo Jung's older sister. She shared photographs from her engagement along with her to-be husband in an Instagram post. What caught the most attention was the beauty of the moments shared along with a heartwarming caption.

Kim Yeon Jung wrote, "Hello everyone. Have you guys been well? We are getting married on November 11. I didn't think I would be sharing wedding news soon… I should have told you in person, but I had mixed feelings about randomly contacting people to tell them I was getting married. Because of this, there are people that I couldn't contact." She further added, "Please understand it has been very hectic, and I apologize to the people I couldn't contact. I would be grateful if you would understand. I would also like to thank the people who are attending."

Towards the end, she asked everyone to take care of themselves since the weather would become colder from now on and also asked for everyone's blessings for the couple's new journey.

Checkout the beautiful snaps shared by her below

Who is Kim Yoo Jung's older sister?

Kim Yeon Jung is known to be an actress who debuted in 2017 in a web drama. She was also featured in a music video for the song called Wishful Thoughts by Lee Yo Han. As soon as the news of her wedding was posted, people on the Internet came in pouring praise by saying, "She's really pretty," "I can see Kim Yoo Jung's face", "Congratulations on the wedding" and more.

Kim Yeon Jung, born in 1996, gained attention for her elegant beauty by appearing on various broadcasts such as KBS 2TV's Happy Together show with her little sister Kim Yoo Jung.

