NewJeans’ Danielle’s elder sister Gyuna makes her debut by singing OST for Korean drama Hide; DETAILS

New Jeans Danielle’s elder sister Gyuna is said to have made her debut as a singer with the OST for the ongoing Korean drama Hide.

Danielle is currently active as part of the group NewJeans and is gaining global recognition. Consequently, there is curiosity about whether Gyuna will formally debut as a singer and continue the legacy of musical talent alongside her sister.

Danielle’s sister Gyuna’s debut

On April 16, comments left on the music video for the Hide OST track LAVA, performed by singer Gyuna, garnered online interest. An international user commented, “Congratulations to Gyuna on your debut,” acknowledging her hard work and expressing hopes for her success as an artist, akin to her sister NewJenas’ Danielle.

The sibling pair is entering the music scene, following in the footsteps of other notable sister duos in the industry, such as Lee Chaeyeon and ITZY's Chaeryeong, former Girls' Generation member Jessica and f(x)'s Krystal, WANNA.B's Lina, and Girl's Day's Minah.

Following the TV Report's coverage, it was confirmed that singer Gyuna is indeed Mo Gyuna, the elder sister of New Jeans' Danielle. Known by her English name, Olivia Marsh, she has previously worked as a children's model. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Mo Gyuna made an appearance and performed at the Young Artist Festival in 2018, showcasing her remarkable singing abilities with Sara Bareilles' Gravity. Both Danielle and Mo Gyuna hold dual citizenship, being citizens of Australia and Korea.

More about Danielle

Danielle June Marsh, known professionally as Danielle, is a Korean-Australian singer who began her career in the entertainment industry with various television appearances as a child. She later debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group NewJeans in 2022. The following year, Marsh expanded into acting, providing the voice for Ariel in the Korean version of the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid (1989).

ADOR released three animated videos hinting at the launch of their new girl group, NewJeans, on July 1, 2022. Marsh made her debut alongside the group on July 22, 2022, with the release of their debut single, Attention, which she co-wrote. The song topped South Korea's Circle Digital Chart and earned the title of Best K-pop Song at the 20th Korean Music Awards. NewJeans gained rapid popularity with subsequent singles like Hype Boy, Ditto, and OMG, as well as their albums NewJeans and OMG, each selling over a million copies.

In 2023, Marsh reprised her role as Ariel in the Korean dub of The Little Mermaid (1989) live-action adaptation. Although her casting initially faced criticism, Marsh's acting and singing in the film received praise after the first screening. She contributed several songs to the film's soundtrack, including the single Part of Your World, which debuted at number two on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart upon its release on 17 May 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat .

ALSO READ: NewJeans reveals Danielle as new global ambassador for Celine; joins BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa, more