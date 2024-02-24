10 best Kajol movies that live in our hearts rent-free: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Fanaa

Kajol, who started her acting career with director Rahul Rawail's Bekhudi (1992), has become known as one of the most adaptable performers in Bollywood. Kajol's memorable roles, like Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, made a significant impact on Bollywood during the 90s and early 2000s. With a diverse range of characters, she has become one of the industry's top actors, leaving a lasting impression with her exceptional acting abilities. Paired with Shah Rukh Khan in numerous films, they were a formidable duo during their prime years.

Kajol's impact goes beyond just her movies. Her career reflects the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, especially in how female leads are portrayed. Starting as a youthful romantic lead and progressing to more intricate roles, she has become a role model for actresses. Kajol's contribution has left an indelible mark on the history of Indian cinema. Here is a list of some of the best Kajol movies that you can keep watching again and again.

10 Best Kajol movies that have our hearts:

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - 1995

IMDB Rating: 8.0 / 10

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Mandira Bedi, Himani Shivpuri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Anaita Shroff Adajania Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra directorial Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, is an iconic romantic drama in which Kajol portrays the character of Simran, a young woman torn between her family's traditions and her own desires. Simran is depicted as a spirited and independent individual who finds herself falling in love with Raj, played by Shah Rukh Khan, despite her impending arranged marriage. Kajol's performance beautifully captures Simran's emotional journey as she navigates the complexities of love, duty, and familial expectations, making her portrayal an integral part of the film's enduring charm.

2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… - 2001

IMDB Rating: 7.4 / 10

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Aryan Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Johny Lever, Himani Shivpuri, Alok Nath, Farida Jalal Director: Karan Johar

Here’s another popular film featuring Kajol that has become a favorite among audiences over the years. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a Bollywood family drama directed by Karan Johar wherein Kajol portrays the character of Anjali Sharma, a spirited and vivacious young woman who falls in love with Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Her character brings a vibrant energy to the film, balancing the emotional dynamics within the Raichand family. Kajol's performance as Anjali is marked by her infectious enthusiasm and heartfelt portrayal of love and loyalty, adding depth and warmth to the narrative.

Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan's character Rahul forms a central aspect of the film's storyline, contributing to its enduring appeal among audiences. The film also featured Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Farida Jalal in important roles.

3. Fanaa - 2006

IMDB Rating: 7.1 / 10

Aamir Khan, Kajol, Tabu, Rishi Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Ahmed Khan, Sanaya Irani, Kirron Kher, Satish Shah, Gautami Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, Shiney Ahuja, Shruti Seth Director: Kunal Kohli

Fanaa is a romantic thriller directed by Kunal Kohli, featuring Aamir Khan and Kajol in lead roles. In the film, Kajol portrays the character of Zooni, a visually impaired girl with a zest for life and a strong sense of independence. Her performance captures the vulnerability and strength of her character as she navigates through the complexities of love and betrayal. Kajol's portrayal of Zooni's emotional journey, from innocence to heartbreak, is marked by her expressive acting and compelling screen presence. Her chemistry with Aamir Khan's character adds depth and intensity to the film's romantic storyline, making her performance a standout aspect of Fanaa.

4. My Name Is Khan - 2010

IMDB Rating: 7.9 / 10

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Arjun Mathur, Zarina Wahab, Jimmy Shergill, Vinay Pathak, Sumeet Raghavan, Tarun Mansukhani Director: Karan Johar

My Name Is Khan revolves around Rizwan Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who has Asperger's syndrome. In the film, Kajol portrays Mandira, a single mother who falls in love with Rizwan Khan. Her character faces immense challenges and discrimination in post-9/11 America, leading to tragic events that test her resilience and strength. Kajol delivers a powerful performance, depicting the emotional turmoil and struggles of a woman dealing with loss and prejudice in a deeply moving manner. It's a touching drama that quickly resonates with the audience.

5. We Are Family - 2010

IMDB Rating: 7.1 / 10

Kajol, Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director: Sidharth Malhotra, Siddharth P. Malhotra, Malhotra P. Siddharth

We Are Family is a heartfelt drama centered around the complexities of family dynamics. Kajol delivers a powerful performance as Maya, a woman grappling with the dual challenges of divorce and cancer diagnosis. Her portrayal captures the emotional depth and resilience of the character as she navigates the complexities of family relationships and personal struggles. As Maya battles cancer, the film explores themes of love, forgiveness, and resilience, portraying the strength of familial bonds in the face of adversity.

Kajol brings authenticity and vulnerability to Maya's journey, earning acclaim for her nuanced portrayal of a mother facing adversity with grace and determination. The film also featured Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

6. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - 1998

IMDB Rating: 7.5 / 10

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Anupam Kher, Rani Mukherjee, Neelam Kothari, Nikkhil Advani, Archana Puran Singh, Johny Lever, Farida Jalal, Sana Saeed Director: Karan Johar

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a Bollywood classic that intertwines friendship, love, and destiny. In the film, Kajol portrays the character of Anjali Sharma, a spunky and vivacious college student who shares a deep bond of friendship with Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Anjali's transformation from a tomboyish friend to a lovestruck young woman forms a central arc of the film's narrative.

Kajol's portrayal of Anjali earned widespread acclaim for its authenticity and emotional depth, solidifying her status as one of Bollywood's most talented actresses. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan's character Rahul remains one of the highlights of the movie. The film also starred Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

7. Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya - 1998

IMDB Rating: 6.6 / 10

Salman Khan, Kajol, Arbaaz Khan, Dharmendra Director: Sohail Khan

Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya is a romantic comedy film released in 1998, starring Salman Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. In the film, Kajol portrays the character of Muskaan, a spirited and independent young woman who falls in love with Suraj, played by Salman Khan. Muskaan is depicted as a strong-willed individual who stands up for her love despite facing opposition from her brother and societal norms.

Kajol's performance brings depth and charisma to the character, making Muskaan a memorable and relatable figure in the film. Her chemistry with Salman Khan adds to the charm of the romantic storyline, contributing to the film's overall appeal.

8. Baazigar - 1993

IMDB Rating: 7.6 / 10

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Siddharth, Mahesh Bhatt, Johny Lever Director: Mustan Burmawalla Abbas Burmawalla, Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla, Mastan Alibhai Burmawal

Baazigar is a 1993 Bollywood thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles. In the film, Kajol delivers a memorable performance as Priya, the innocent and unsuspecting daughter of a wealthy family. Her character is drawn into a complex web of deception and revenge orchestrated by Shah Rukh Khan's character, Ajay.

Kajol effectively portrays the emotional turmoil of her character as she navigates love, trust, and betrayal throughout the film. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan adds depth to the storyline, contributing to the film's success and enduring popularity.

9. Ishq - 1997

IMDB Rating: 6.8 / 10

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Johny Lever, Dalip Tahil Director: Indra Kumar

Ishq is a Bollywood romantic comedy film released in 1997, directed by Indra Kumar. The movie features an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol. Kajol portrays the character of Kajal, a spirited and independent young woman. Her role adds a dynamic element to the storyline as she navigates through the ups and downs of romance and friendship. Kajol's performance in Ishq is marked by her expressive acting, infectious energy, and impeccable comic timing, which contribute significantly to the film's entertainment value.

Her chemistry with co-stars Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Juhi Chawla adds depth and charm to the overall narrative, making Ishq a memorable film in her illustrious career.

10. Helicopter Eela - 2018

IMDB Rating: 5.4 / 10

Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury Director: Pradeep Sarkar

Helicopter Eela is a heartwarming comedy-drama film directed by Pradeep Sarkar, released in 2018. Kajol portrays the titular character, Eela, a vivacious and overprotective single mother. Her character is deeply invested in her son's life, often hovering over him like a helicopter. Kajol's performance beautifully captures the nuances of Eela's journey as she navigates the challenges of motherhood while pursuing her own dreams and aspirations.

Through her portrayal, Kajol brings depth and authenticity to Eela's character, making her relatable to audiences dealing with similar struggles in balancing parenthood and personal growth.

