20 Years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: Karan Johar, Kajol, Uday Chopra and other celebs’ cameo in film that went unnoticed

Bollywood has had its fair share of movies that have left their mark on the hearts and minds of cinegoers for years to come. It is safe to say that Kal Ho Naa Ho belongs to that upper echelon of evergreen movies. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, the film was an instant hit due to its heartfelt story, brilliant acting performances, and also a memorable soundtrack. The director of the movie, Karan Johar, celebrated 20 years of Kal Ho Na Ho by sharing an emotional note remembering his father Yash Johar, and praising the cast for their hard work.

Celebrity cameos in Kal Ho Naa Ho

Apart from the lead actors, the movie boasted a cast of talented actors like Satish Shah, Sushma Seth, Jaya Bachchan, Reema Lagoo and many more. However, did you know there were also several cameos and uncredited appearances sprinkled throughout the movie? You’ll be surprised to know that many celebs such as Farah Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Uday Chopra and others had cameos in the film. In case you missed them, here is a list of all those special appearances by the celebs in Kal Ho Naa Ho!

1. Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most loved on-screen jodis and have starred together in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham etc. Interestingly, Kajol was also seen in Kal Ho Naa Ho. While she didn’t have a major role in the film, she made a special appearance in the film’s song Maahi Ve. She is seen towards the end of the song for a few seconds, as she dances with Shah Rukh.

Meanwhile, just recently, a rare BTS video clip of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the shoot of the song went viral on social media. Kajol is seen making hilarious expressions in the video as she rehearses the steps of the song. SRK and Kajol’s fun banter has left fans amused. “Kuch bhi kar loon na?” asked Kajol, to which SRK replied, “Tu toh kuch bhi karley.” In case you missed it, check out the video below!

2. Rani Mukerji

Not just Kajol, Rani Mukerji also had a cameo in Kal Ho Naa Ho that you have missed! In fact, her special appearance is also in the song Maahi Ve. Towards the middle of the song, Rani Mukerji is seen matching steps with Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan in the song, and her dance moves are simply unmissable.

Rani Mukerji looks absolutely gorgeous in a white saree with a golden border, paired with a shimmery white halter-neck blouse. It was delightful to see Rani’s cameo in the film. She has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and with Saif Ali Khan in Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum etc.

3. Farah Khan and Karan Johar

Farah Khan and Karan Johar’s cameo in Kal Ho Naa Ho is something we bet you didn’t notice! But if you watch the movie again carefully, you’ll spot Farah Khan and Karan Johar sitting as at a table in Jenny’s restaurant. They are a part of the crowd, which is why it is difficult to spot them if you didn’t know about their special appearance already. Farah Khan is seen in a white Indian outfit, wearing a huge necklace. Check out the still from Kal Ho Naa Ho, featuring Karan Johar and Farah Khan below!

Karan Johar wrote the story and screenplay of Kal Ho Naa Ho. Meanwhile, Farah Khan was the choreographer. Their uncredited appearance in the film was quite surprising!

4. Sonali Bendre and Sanjay Kapoor

While Sonali Bendre’s role in Kal Ho Naa Ho is unmissable, it is Sanjay Kapoor’s cameo that you may have missed. Sonali plays the role of Aman’s (Shah Rukh Khan) doctor Priya Malhotra. Sanjay Kapoor plays Priya’s husband Abhay in the film. He has a short part in the film, and is seen running into Rohit and Naina. Priya introduces him to them, and it is then that Abhay tells Rohit and Naina that Aman doesn’t have long to live.

5. Anaita Shroff Adajania

Bollywood costume designer and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania had a cameo in Kal Ho Naa Ho. She was seen Saif Ali Khan’s friend Gita. This isn’t her first cameo. Interestingly, she was also seen playing Kajol’s friend Sheena in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

6. Uday Chopra

Uday Chopra had a very small part in Kal Ho Naa Ho, and he briefly appears during the ‘Chhe din, ladki in’ sequence.

Apart from these celebrities, there were many other special appearances in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Dheepesh Bhatt was seen as Frankie Ramdayal, while the film’s cinematographer Anil Mehta was seen playing the role of Naina’s father at the beginning of the film.

