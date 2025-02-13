Ramayana EXCLUSIVE: ‘Ranbir Kapoor is like an elder brother,’ says co-star Ravi Dubey; reveals his equation with star

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is one of the highly anticipated movies and fans are awaiting for even slightest development. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, actor Ravi Dubey who will portray Laxman in the epic opened up on his bond with Kapoor and shared that, "He is like an elder brother to him."

Ravi Dubey was asked, "Since you’re playing Ranbir’s brother in Ramayana, how is your on-screen equation with him? You must have prepared extensively to bring out those brotherly qualities and build that bond. How has the experience been?"

The actor responded, "Ranbir is incredibly kind, one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He is very warm and welcoming. We were just discussing humility earlier. When someone attains massive success, especially sudden success, they become widely admired and loved. With that comes immense credibility for their performances, along with the freedom to carry themselves in a certain way—something many actors embrace."

Dubey added, "But Ranbir Bhai is different. His humility, kindness towards everyone, quiet nature, dedication to his craft, and meticulous preparation behind the scenes are truly incredible. For me, he is like an elder brother, and I deeply respect and admire him as one."

When asked about his experience working on Nitesh Tiwari's film, Ravi expressed that simply saying it felt great would be an understatement, as the experience meant much more to him. He admitted that while his words might sound cliché, he genuinely viewed the project as a profound honor.

From his perspective, being a part of Ram Katha (the story of Lord Ram) was not a decision one makes for themselves, nor something that happens due to foresight or planning.

Ravi emphasized his deep belief that everything happens according to Lord Shiva’s will, a sentiment he had reiterated multiple times. He stated that while such opportunities might appear to come as a result of personal actions, the true decision is made elsewhere.

Expressing his gratitude, he described working alongside one of the country’s greatest filmmakers, Nitesh Tiwari, and one of the biggest superstars, Ranbir Kapoor, as well as Namit sir, as an incredible fortune. He concluded by saying that he couldn’t be more grateful for the experience.