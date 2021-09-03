5 reasons why we think Alia should choose Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. Will you Flip or Fold?

South Korean Giant Samsung has recently launched Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and has shared her experience of using the latest foldable tech.

Last week we have reported that popular actress Alia Bhatt has collaborated with Samsung India for its premium Galaxy Z Series foldable smartphones. Samsung has delivered a special box to Alia with both the handsets and it’s been a mystery ever since, which one Alia will choose - Flip or Fold?

From the iconic folding design to the immersive large-screen experience, the Galaxy Z Fold3 offers users unique new ways to work, watch and play. Let’s have a closer look at why Alia seems to be more interested in the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold3.

Alia's reviews on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

In the fun unboxing video, it seems Alia is quite impressed with the foldable glass design of the Galaxy Z Fold3. According to her, the screen is bigger than her face! The newly launched Galaxy Z Fold3 comes with a massive 7.6-inch primary foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels. The foldable panel offers a 120Hz refresh rate with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Another feature which Alia finds pretty cool is the under display camera feature. When the Infinity Flex display lights up, the front camera disappears, leaving nothing behind but what’s on screen, for a truly immersive screen experience

Alia was also seen taking notes from her Galaxy Z Fold3 with the help of an S Pen as she exclaims “You can get so much done on this phone, it’s crazy!'’ With the first S Pen on a foldable; one can watch, video call, doodle and more – taking multi-tasking to different level.

Alia even dares to pour some water on the device and test its water resistance. But there’s no need to worry thanks to its IPX8 rating.

She had recently quoted “I have done a small test run with Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 and I feel they live up to every promise that the brand has made. Samsung’s new foldable phones look sleek and come in interesting colour options. I love the camera and the large cover screen, and also the fact that these foldable phones are very compact and portable. As for technology, it is truly cutting edge at the same time very user friendly and easy to navigate through.”

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is all you’d want in a premium flagship smartphone. It is a strong reason for Alia to choose the revolutionary foldable as her daily driver. Go ahead and unfold for yourself http://spr.ly/6059yqdoJ