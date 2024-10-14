6 best Netflix movies that we want answers to in their sequel

Hindi cinema has been experimenting with a variety of content through films in recent times. Bollywood is no longer just about producing star-studded movies. Now that the taste of the audience has changed, the industry is focusing on content-driven films. Take, for example, Ananya Panday’s CTRL. While some contain great plot twists, a few of them leave us with cliffhanger endings. Some Netflix movies that deserve a sequel are Andhadhun, Dil Dhadakne Do, Wake Up Sid, and more.

We have curated a list of Netflix movies that should have their sequels as they had ambiguous climaxes.

6 best Netflix movies that left us wanting for more and should have their sequels:

1. Andhadhun

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte, Andhadhun recently completed six years of its release. On the occasion, Ayushmann reminisced about how the film has maintained the suspense of the climax since its release in 2018. In Sriram Raghavan's directorial, Ayushmann played the role of Akash Saraf, a pianist who initially pretends to be blind, however, he loses his eyesight. Tabu was cast as Simi Sinha, the wife of a retired actor.

For the ones who haven’t watched Andhadhun, Ayushmann as Akash is saved at the end and tells the story to Radhika’s character, Sophie, about how Simi gets killed in a car accident. The makers left the audience to decide whether he was blind or partially lost his eyesight. Raghavan’s directorial also didn’t reveal the fate of the real murderer of the retired actor. Can we get these questions? How about continuing the story in its sequel?

2. Wake Up Sid

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Wake Up Sid starred Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles. Ranbir played the role of Siddharth Mehra aka Sid, a college-going student who initially isn't serious about his life. His life gets changed when he meets Konkona's character Aisha, a budding writer from Kolkata in Mumbai. The 2009 film ended with the beginning of Sid and Aisha's love story as they shared a warm hug in the rain in the climax, making us want more.

We would want to watch Sid's evolution in his personal and professional life. And also, how will Sid and Aisha navigate their love life despite being poles apart in their respective personalities? That's why we need a sequel to Wake Up Sid.

3. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Yes, this one too. Featuring an ensemble star cast, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the iconic movies produced in the Hindi cinema. The film featured actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor in the leading roles. The 2001 family drama ended with a reunion of Yashvardhan Raichand's family. We watched a sneak peek of Rahul and Anjali's wedding celebration and sequences of Rohan and Pooja's marriage ceremony at the end.

However, we would love to watch how the second generation navigates relationships in the Raichand family. Watching Rahul, Anjali, Rohan, and Pooja together again would be fun to watch. If planned, the sequel can also rebuild the siblings' bond between Rahul and Rohan.

4. Dil Dhadakne Do

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dil Dhadakne Do featured Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, and others. The story of Dil Dhadakne Do revolves around a rich and dysfunctional family as Anil and Shefali's characters, Kamal Mehra and Neelam Mehra, celebrate their wedding anniversary on a lavish cruise. While we got to witness the family dynamics of the Mehras in the movie, there is a lot to explore about Kabir and Farah's love equation. For the uninitiated, Ranveer played Kabir Mehra. Anushka Sharma was cast as Farah Ali.

In the climax, the 2015 movie shows that Farah leaves the cruise after being fired from her job and for getting romantically involved with a passenger. It ended with a sequence of the Mehra family jumping on a boat to bring her back. The makers left us wondering whether Kabir would be able to find Farah or not. We want to watch how Kabir and Farah's secret affair turns into an official relationship in a potential sequel.

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as leads, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also deserves a sequel. Remember how Ayan Mukerji left us in a cliffhanger situation after Ranbir's character Bunny proposes to Deepika as Naina in the climax? While we surely enjoyed them reunited on New Year's, there was so much more to their sweet relationship that remains unexplored.

Having a sequel to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani can focus on how their career aspirations pan out in the future. It can mainly continue Bunny and Naina's love story and explore how Deepika's character (a doctor) adjusts to the lifestyle of a travel journalist. Also, let's not forget about Avi and Aditi's rebuilding their friendship.

6. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar's directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Rani Mukerji played a crucial role in the film. The 1998 film ended with Rahul and Anjali getting married. If a sequel is to be made, fans would love to watch them play basketball again, just like old times. We would also love to watch how Rahul's daughter, younger Anjali, navigates her love life in adulthood. We are also hoping for Aman to mingle with a new cast.

Don't you agree that these movies can easily get their sequels? Don't miss the aforementioned films on Netflix. Rewatch and relive.

