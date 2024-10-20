6 Bollywood Films that celebrate culture and emotions attached to Karwa Chauth

Our culture holds several traditions and customs that honor the love between a husband and wife, such as Karwa Chauth. Celebrated by married women who fast all day for the long life of their husbands, it is a beautiful celebration of culture, love, and dedication. Bollywood filmmakers have often showcased this festival in their storylines, highlighting Indian traditions and the unbreakable bond of affection.

From celebrating the spirit of Karwa Chauth with Bole Chudiyan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to helping Rahul and Seema realize their love in Yes Boss, the festival has given us some iconic moments in Hindi cinema.

Here, we have curated a list of 6 Bollywood films that captured significant Karwa Chauth moments.

6 Bollywood films that celebrate Karwa Chauth

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Release Date: December 14, 2001

December 14, 2001 Director : Karan Johar

: Karan Johar Cast : Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan

: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan Runtime : 3h 30mins

: 3h 30mins Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of India's most iconic family drama films. The plot is about a couple who disowns their adopted son after he marries a girl of his choice. It celebrates the festival of Kawa Chauth at a grand scale, where Rahul, Anjali, and their siblings Pooja and Rohan celebrate the festival with great pomp on the popular song Bole Chudiyan. The beautiful costumes, dance, music, and fun banter reflect the true spirit of the festival.

Advertisement

2. Baghban

Release Date : October 3, 2003

: October 3, 2003 Director : Ravi Chopra

: Ravi Chopra Cast : Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini

: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini Runtime : 3h 1m

: 3h 1m Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Baghban is a soul-stirring movie about Raj and Pooja sacrificing everything to raise their sons. But, when they grow up, their sons separate them and find it difficult to care for them. Amidst their separation, the elderly couple celebrate an emotional Karwa Chauth, wishing each other on the phone and recalling their happy moments celebrating the festival. At that moment, Raj even lies to Pooja, saying that he ate food, highlighting their sacrifice and love for each other.

3. Biwi No. 1

Release Date : May 28, 1999

: May 28, 1999 Director : David Dhawan

: David Dhawan Cast : Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor

: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor Runtime : 2h 29m

: 2h 29m Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Biwi No. 1 is one of the best films by David Dhawan that follows the story of Pooja, who makes her husband Prem realize his fault when he begins an extramarital affair with a model. Unlike other films in the list, Karwa Chauth is celebrated dramatically in the film as Pooja, who fasts for her husband all day long, finds out her husband is cheating on her. Despite the drama, the scene portrays how Indian women are happily committed to ensuring their husband's happiness and good health.

Advertisement

4. Ishq Vishk

Release Date : May 9, 2003

: May 9, 2003 Director : Ken Ghosh

: Ken Ghosh Cast : Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasury

: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasury Runtime : 2h 13m

: 2h 13m Where to Watch: Netflix

Ishq Vishk was one of the most successful films in the early 2000s that resonated with the youth. It followed the journey of a few college students, including Payal and Rajiv. A Karwa Chauth scene in the film beautifully portrays the young couple's love and belief in Indian values as Payal keeps the fast for Rajiv as a symbol of her feelings for him. The simplicity and youthful innocence of the scene won our hearts.

5. Yes Boss

Release Date : July 18, 1997

: July 18, 1997 Director : Aziz Mirza

: Aziz Mirza Cast : Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Aditya Pancholi

: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Aditya Pancholi Runtime : 2h 43m

: 2h 43m Where to Watch: YouTube

Yes Boss is one of the best comedy films by SRK, in which a boss takes the help of his employee, Rahul, to win over Seema. Gradually, Rahul and Seema end up falling in love but are unable to confess their feelings. So, the celebration of Karwa Chauth by the duo becomes a way for them to admit their feelings for each other in a heartfelt way.

Advertisement

6. Animal

Release Date:

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri

Runtime: 3 hours, 21 minutes

Where to Watch: Netflix

The 2023 Blockbuster hit film Animal was essentially the story of a son who seeks revenge for his father. But it also portrays a love story between Ranvijay and Geetanjali. Continuing the tradition of drama at festivals in Hindi films, Geetanjali, who fasts all day and wants for her husband to come back home, goes through an emotional rollercoaster during the festival as she gets to know that he had an extramarital affair. The song Satranga in the film plays in the background, highlighting their affection, complex feelings, and subsequent fight at the festival.

Bollywood filmmakers have portrayed Karwa Chauth in various styles, whether through music, drama, or acts of devotion, all while celebrating the festival's charm that resonates deeply with the Indian community. Be sure to add these films to your watchlist for this Karwa Chauth and enjoy them with your partner to experience these beautiful moments together.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kiara Advani reaches Delhi ahead of Karwa Chauth celebration with husband Sidharth Malhotra