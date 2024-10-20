6 Bollywood Films that celebrate culture and emotions attached to Karwa Chauth
Here is a list of 6 Bollywood films that celebrate the beautiful festival of Karwa Chauth in their storyline.
Our culture holds several traditions and customs that honor the love between a husband and wife, such as Karwa Chauth. Celebrated by married women who fast all day for the long life of their husbands, it is a beautiful celebration of culture, love, and dedication. Bollywood filmmakers have often showcased this festival in their storylines, highlighting Indian traditions and the unbreakable bond of affection.
From celebrating the spirit of Karwa Chauth with Bole Chudiyan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to helping Rahul and Seema realize their love in Yes Boss, the festival has given us some iconic moments in Hindi cinema.
Here, we have curated a list of 6 Bollywood films that captured significant Karwa Chauth moments.
6 Bollywood films that celebrate Karwa Chauth
1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
- Release Date: December 14, 2001
- Director: Karan Johar
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan
- Runtime: 3h 30mins
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of India's most iconic family drama films. The plot is about a couple who disowns their adopted son after he marries a girl of his choice. It celebrates the festival of Kawa Chauth at a grand scale, where Rahul, Anjali, and their siblings Pooja and Rohan celebrate the festival with great pomp on the popular song Bole Chudiyan. The beautiful costumes, dance, music, and fun banter reflect the true spirit of the festival.
2. Baghban
- Release Date: October 3, 2003
- Director: Ravi Chopra
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini
- Runtime: 3h 1m
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Baghban is a soul-stirring movie about Raj and Pooja sacrificing everything to raise their sons. But, when they grow up, their sons separate them and find it difficult to care for them. Amidst their separation, the elderly couple celebrate an emotional Karwa Chauth, wishing each other on the phone and recalling their happy moments celebrating the festival. At that moment, Raj even lies to Pooja, saying that he ate food, highlighting their sacrifice and love for each other.
3. Biwi No. 1
- Release Date: May 28, 1999
- Director: David Dhawan
- Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor
- Runtime: 2h 29m
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Biwi No. 1 is one of the best films by David Dhawan that follows the story of Pooja, who makes her husband Prem realize his fault when he begins an extramarital affair with a model. Unlike other films in the list, Karwa Chauth is celebrated dramatically in the film as Pooja, who fasts for her husband all day long, finds out her husband is cheating on her. Despite the drama, the scene portrays how Indian women are happily committed to ensuring their husband's happiness and good health.
4. Ishq Vishk
- Release Date: May 9, 2003
- Director: Ken Ghosh
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasury
- Runtime: 2h 13m
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Ishq Vishk was one of the most successful films in the early 2000s that resonated with the youth. It followed the journey of a few college students, including Payal and Rajiv. A Karwa Chauth scene in the film beautifully portrays the young couple's love and belief in Indian values as Payal keeps the fast for Rajiv as a symbol of her feelings for him. The simplicity and youthful innocence of the scene won our hearts.
5. Yes Boss
- Release Date: July 18, 1997
- Director: Aziz Mirza
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Aditya Pancholi
- Runtime: 2h 43m
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Yes Boss is one of the best comedy films by SRK, in which a boss takes the help of his employee, Rahul, to win over Seema. Gradually, Rahul and Seema end up falling in love but are unable to confess their feelings. So, the celebration of Karwa Chauth by the duo becomes a way for them to admit their feelings for each other in a heartfelt way.
6. Animal
- Release Date:
- Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri
- Runtime: 3 hours, 21 minutes
- Where to Watch: Netflix
The 2023 Blockbuster hit film Animal was essentially the story of a son who seeks revenge for his father. But it also portrays a love story between Ranvijay and Geetanjali. Continuing the tradition of drama at festivals in Hindi films, Geetanjali, who fasts all day and wants for her husband to come back home, goes through an emotional rollercoaster during the festival as she gets to know that he had an extramarital affair. The song Satranga in the film plays in the background, highlighting their affection, complex feelings, and subsequent fight at the festival.
Bollywood filmmakers have portrayed Karwa Chauth in various styles, whether through music, drama, or acts of devotion, all while celebrating the festival's charm that resonates deeply with the Indian community. Be sure to add these films to your watchlist for this Karwa Chauth and enjoy them with your partner to experience these beautiful moments together.
