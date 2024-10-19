WATCH: Kiara Advani reaches Delhi ahead of Karwa Chauth celebration with husband Sidharth Malhotra

Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in 2023. Amid their busy work schedules, the couple makes sure to celebrate special occasions and festivals with each other. They often share glimpses from their moments together on social media. Ahead of their second Karwa Chauth celebration, the actress was spotted arriving in Delhi.

Today, October 19, 2024, the paparazzi clicked Kiara Advani as she reached the Delhi airport. She was seen wearing a white full-sleeved top paired with beige bottoms. The actress carried a black bag and her phone in her hand. She wore a mask and didn’t stop to pose for the paps as she exited the airport building.

Watch the video here!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be celebrating their second Karwa Chauth tomorrow, October 20. Last year, Sidharth shared a heartwarming glimpse from their first Karwa Chauth. Donning ethnic wear, the couple stood on the roof of their house. Kiara was seen looking happily at her husband through the channi (sieve). With a red heart and folded hands emoji, Sid expressed his feelings and said, “Blessed.” Have a look!

Meanwhile, a recent report suggested that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to reunite on screen once again. They first worked together in their 2021 biographical war film Shershaah and impressed the audience with their chemistry.

Advertisement

As per India Today, the couple are in talks with Stree 2 producers Maddock Films to collaborate on a love story. The details of the plot have not been released yet, but the portal stated that it won’t be a typical Bollywood love story and will have fantasy elements. The portal’s source said, “There is an interesting twist and a novel element in this love story. It will blend romance with fantasy elements.”

Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for the release of the Telugu film Game Changer. She has been shooting for her YRF Spy Universe film War 2 with Hrithik Roshan. The action thriller Don 3 is also part of her lineup. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is set to star in Race 4 with Saif Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor and rumored beau Vedang Raina enjoy day out in city; Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya joins: WATCH