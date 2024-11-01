6 unforgettable Diwali scenes from Bollywood films to rewatch this festive season
On the occasion of Deepavali, we bring to you a handful of Bollywood films that have some unforgettable Diwali scenes. Take a look!
The festive season is upon us. Apart from decorating our house, relishing delicious food and sweets, and unwinding with our loved ones, most of us also like to watch some Bollywood entertainers. Well, if you’re thinking of hosting a movie night with your pals and family on Deepavali, then here are unforgettable Diwali scenes from Bollywood films that you should consider rewatching.
6 unforgettable Diwali scenes from Bollywood films to enjoy today:
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
- Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji
- IMDb rating: 7.4/10
- Year of release: 2001
- Genre: Music/Drama/Romance
- Director: Karan Johar
- Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video
Whenever cinephiles remember Diwali, they are reminded of the unforgettable Diwali scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham when Shah Rukh Khan’s character Rahul Raichand returns home to spend the holidays with his family. Minutes before his chopper finally lands at the Raichand mansion, his mother Nandini Raichand (played by Jaya Bachchan) gets the hint of it and starts walking towards the door with the puja ki thali to welcome her son.
Those who stay away from their parents would resonate with how excited the lad is to return home during Diwali, relish laddoos, and soak in the warm love of his parents.
Vaastav: The Reality
- Star cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Shirodkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo, Shivaji Satam
- IMDb rating: 8.0/10
- Year of release: 1999
- Genre: Action/Crime
- Director: Mahesh Manjrekar
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Two days before the festival of lights, Indians also celebrate Dhanteras. On this occasion, most of us crowd jewelry shops to buy silver, gold, and diamond articles to kickstart the festival and, of course, flaunt them a little during the festivities. Just like most of us, Sanjay Dutt’s character Raghunath Namdev Shivalkar in Vaastav: The Reality also flaunts his gold chain made of ‘pacchass tola’ as he comes out of his hideout on the occasion of Diwali. The scene is as iconic as the movie.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
- Star cast: Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Year of release: 1994
- Genre: Musical/Drama/Romance
- Director: Sooraj Barjatya
- Where to watch: Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video
Deepavali is all about spending quality time with family and bonding, and this is perfectly showcased in the iconic movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The happiness of Diwali doubles for the huge family when Renuka Shahane’s character delivers her child. Hence, they celebrate the Indian festival with more fervor and enthusiasm. The popular song Dhiktana is also filmed on the occasion. Wasn’t it a heartwarming and happy scene?
Mohabbatein
- Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jimmy Sheirgill
- IMDb rating: 7.0/10
- Year of release: 2000
- Genre: Drama/Musical/Romance
- Director: Aditya Chopra
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Mohabbatein showcases a stringent principal’s no-romance policy in Gurukul, which was the cause of the tragic story of a couple. But decades later, a young man joins the college as a teacher with a mission to break the policy and spread love on the campus. It was during Diwali that three guys from the college expressed their love to their ladies.
It’s pretty hard to forget the iconic scene in which Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj comes with a dhol and sings the track, Zinda Rehti Hain Mohabbatein, saving the boys from the wrath of their angry headmaster during Diwali.
Taare Zameen Par
- Star cast: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma, Tisca Chopra
- IMDb rating: 8.3/10
- Year of release: 2007
- Genre: Family drama
- Director: Aamir Khan
- Where to watch: YouTube
Darsheel Safary’s character Ishaan Awasthi was a happy child who used to enjoy the festival of lights like most kids. But on one Diwali, he was seen sitting heartbroken on his terrace, upset with his parents’ decision to send him to boarding school after the festival. The sad scene reflects a child's melancholy and fear of being away from his family. This unforgettable Diwali scene from Taare Zameen Par made many cry.
Swades
- Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal, Daya Shankar Pandey, Rajesh Vivek, Lekh Tandon
- IMDb rating: 8.2/10
- Year of release: 2004
- Genre: Drama/Musical
- Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
- Where to watch: Netflix
An Indian man with a well-paying job at NASA in America returns to his country to take his nanny with him. But on his visit, he gets in touch with the roots of his country and the dark reality of society. After helping the villagers in getting a better light, he falls in love with the innocence of India. During his stay, he also celebrates Diwali with them. The song Yeh Taara Woh Taara was also picturized around this festival.
Have you watched any of these unforgettable Diwali scenes from the above-listed Bollywood films? Let us know in the comments.
