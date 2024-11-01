WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan hugs and sees off Rasha Thadani post-Diwali bash; fan says, ‘They look so good together’

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has always won fans' hearts with his gentle and kind nature. The debutant actor captures the admiration of his female fans and wins over almost everyone with his sweet gestures. Recently, he was seen sharing a hug with Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, as he saw her off after a Diwali bash in town! The video got one fan saying, "They look so good together."

In the video, Ibrahim can be seen escorting Rasha to her car after attending a Diwali bash. What caught our attention was Khan sweetly hugging her and making sure she got safely into her car, and we totally loved it. One of the fans took to the comments section and said, "Both of them will make a good pair...they look so good together!"

For those who may not know, Ibrahim is about to make his major Bollywood debut alongside actress Kajol in Sarzameen. Directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani, the film also marks Kajol's first collaboration with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Though details about Sarzameen remain under wraps, it is described as a mystery thriller that delves into various aspects of love and relationships. The project is backed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions.

The Dilwale actress praised Ibrahim and said Kajol mentioned that working with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time had been a pleasure, describing him as wonderful to work with, just like Ibrahim Ali Khan. She added that it would be quite interesting to see both actors together on screen.

A recent report reveals that Khan will be featured in his second project alongside South Indian actress Sreeleela in his forthcoming project with Dinesh Vijan. The film, a sports drama tentatively named Diler, is yet to be officially announced by the producers.

Meanwhile, Rasha is gearing up for her debut in a film titled Azaad. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Abhishek Kapoor would be introducing Rasha and Aaman to the industry. After much anticipation, the makers recently unveiled the official announcement along with the film’s first look.

