Aamir Khan’s fitness regime: Know secret behind Mr Perfectionist’s healthy lifestyle

The audience is always intrigued about Aamir Khan’s fitness and body transformation. He is one of those actors who put his heart and soul into the characters he plays in his movies. The Mr Perfectionist always gets into the tiniest details to make sure whatever role he is playing on screen is believable to the audience. Most of this comes from the way he looks on the big screen.

Be it Mangal Panday, PK, Ghajini, Dhoom 3, or Dangal, the actor has shown how gaining or losing weight, nothing is impossible for him. If you’re intrigued to know about the 59-year-old actor’s fitness regime, diet plan, workout, and more then read on!

Aamir Khan’s daily workout routine

When it comes to having discipline in a workout routine, no one does it better than the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor. Aamir Khan’s workout is something every fitness enthusiast wants to follow. In an earlier interview with Zee's ETC, Khan said that he followed a rigorous workout routine with a stable calorie intake of 1500 per day.

Mondays are for chest training

First up, he starts his well-rounded workout routine with a warm-up to avoid any injury. Then every day, for the next six days of the week, he targets a muscle group and then eventually takes Sunday as a day to rest and recover. He starts with focusing on his chest on Monday and does bench press, incline and decline dumbbell press, dumbbell pullover, and dumbbell fly.

It’s shoulder day on Tuesdays

Then on Tuesdays, he usually focuses on his shoulders and indulges in shoulder press, military press, front shoulder press, bent over lateral raise, seated dumbbell press, and upright down.

Wednesdays are dedicated to working on his back

One of the most crucial days is Wednesday when the actor puts all his efforts into having a toned back. Seated cable row, t-bar row, fronted chin-up, one-arm dumbbell row, and deadlift are some of the exercises he does to achieve that.

Thursday is biceps day

It is followed by biceps the next day for which he performs barbell curls, dumbbell curls, concentration curls, wrist curls, and others.

Fridays are dedicated to triceps

Then comes the triceps Friday which involves a short-grip triceps press, rope pull-down, cable lying triceps extension, dumbbell kickbacks, and dips behind the back.

Saturday is leg day

And finally, it's leg day. On Saturday, he chooses to do squats, lunges, leg presses, leg curls, leg extensions, and seated toe raises for calves.

He concludes it with an abs workout. Moreover, the actor also introduces activities like cycling, trekking, and his workout regime and takes 8-10 hours of sleep to let his body recover.

Fitness tips from Aamir Khan

In his blog post, dated May 16th, 2010, Aamir Khan mentioned that the three important things to lead a healthy lifestyle are a healthy and balanced diet, exercise, and rest. “Importantly, eating less is not a healthy balanced diet,” said the actor.

In Aamir Khan’s transformation video, the Fanaa actor stated that since he is in a profession where his fitness and looks matter the most, he puts himself under a lot of pressure. But for normal people, he would commend it. The actor asked them to follow the mantra ‘slow and steady wins the race’. For weight loss, he also advises the audience to focus on their diet and then on their workout routine followed by taking adequate rest.

Aamir Khan’s diet plan also involves eating healthy, home-cooked food when he is looking to not indulge and return to his normal body shape.

Aamir Khan’s body transformation for Dangal

He told the media that gaining is easy. Khan added that he fully enjoyed those 6-8 months in which he was free to eat all those food items that he couldn’t otherwise. The veteran star also that even though he had the option of wearing a body suit and shooting 80% of the sports biopic as the elder Mahavir Singh Phogat, he wouldn’t get the feel of it all.

But losing the 97 kilos that he had put on over the week was really difficult for him. However, he did credit his entire team for helping him create that chiseled, muscular, and swarthy body he flaunted in the film Dangal. Aamir also stated that Salman Khan’s trainer trained him too. In a video by UTV Motion Pictures that shows his Fat to Fit journey, the PK actor said that while people use new methods and different diets to lose weight, he stuck to the calorie count system.

“Fifty percent is that of the diet when you reduce weight, 25 percent depends on workout and the rest 25 percent on taking rest. The key is a balanced diet,” Khan had said. Rakesh Udiyar, who trained Khan during Dangal, revealed that the actor would give up and say he couldn’t to the set. But the trainer would tell him to work out and he would reduce the weight. But he has him do more instead. Eventually, his hard work paid off and his body fat level came down to 9.6 percent.

Aamir Khan’s body transformation has always been the talk of the town. Hence, if you want to have a healthy and fit body and a physique like the Sitaare Zameen Par actor, you could consider following some of his workout routines.

