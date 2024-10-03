Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Junaid Khan arrive at Reena Dutta's house to attend her father's last rites

Aamir Khan and his family have always come together in times of need, and this was evident again on Thursday, October 3, 2024, when Aamir, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and elder son Junaid Khan arrived at his ex-wife Reena Dutta's home to attend her father's last rites. Following the news of her father's passing, several media personnel gathered outside Reena Dutta's residence.

In a video clip, Aamir Khan can be seen standing outside her home near a car, surrounded by family members and his team. The actor was dressed in a loose white kurta and wore glasses for the occasion.

While Aamir stood near the car, his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, who arrived alone, was seen getting into the car with others as the media spotted them. She wore a white kurta paired with bottle-green palazzo pants and carried a sling bag, walking past the media without offering any comments.

Before her, Junaid Khan arrived at his grandfather’s last rites, acknowledging the media by waving as they called out his name. The Maharaj actor wore jeans, a shirt with sleeves rolled up to his elbows, and a pair of glasses.

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple remained together for 16 years before divorcing in 2002. Despite their split, they continued to stay in touch and maintain mutual respect. They have two children: daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan.

Advertisement

Aamir later married Kiran Rao in 2005, and the couple welcomed their son Azad via surrogacy in 2011. However, they mutually divorced in 2021 but continue to share a cordial relationship. The two even collaborated on the film Laapataa Ladies, which was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars in 2024.