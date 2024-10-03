Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Aamir Khan presents 'saboot' to show he's Amitabh Bachchan's No. 1 fan, and you can't afford to miss it

October 11 marks Amitabh Bachchan's birthday! To surprise him on the show in the birthday special episode, Aamir Khan and his son, Junaid Khan, will appear as guests. In one of the earlier promos, Mr Perfectionist expressed excitement about joining Big B on the stage of KBC 16.

And now, in the latest promo released by the channel, the Dangal actor can be seen asking Amitabh whether he remembers his marriage date. Not only this, but Aamir Khan even proves why he is the number one fan of the Kalki 2998 AD actor.

In the video, Aamir Khan tells Amitabh Bachchan, "Mere paas ek sawaal hai. Aapko apni shaadi ki tareekh yaad hai? (I have a question. Do you remember your wedding date?)." Big B mentions 3 June 1973. After hearing his answer, Aamir demands proof that the date he mentioned is right.

After a while, the Secret Superstar actor states, "Sir, mere paas saboot hai. Aapki wedding card mere paas hai. Aapke number one fan hone ka saboot maine de diya hai (Sir, I have proof. I have your wedding card. I have given proof of being your number one fan)." The promo's caption reads, "Aamir Khan ne saboot dekar yeh dikha diya ki woh AB ke sabse bade fan hai!"

On the show, Aamir Khan will also be seen asking a personal question about Jaya Bachchan. He asks Big B about the actor he would feel jealous of when Jaya would shoot with him. The query leaves the Agneepath actor blushing, and he giggles upon listening to the playful question. However, Amitabh's response isn't shown in the promo.

Amitabh Bachchan's birthday special episode will air on October 11 on Sony TV at 9 PM. Speaking of his earlier celebrations, during his 80th birthday, Big B's wife Jaya was also present on the sets of KBC. Renowned film stars such as Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Vidya Balan, and Chiranjeevi sent video wishes for the veteran actor.

