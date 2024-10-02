Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta with his mother and brother to pay last respects to her father; WATCH

On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Aamir Khan, along with his mother, Zeenat Hussain, visited his ex-wife, Reena Dutta, following her father's passing. Several photos and videos of the pair outside Reena’s Mumbai residence surfaced on social media.

In one of the clips, Aamir is spotted leaving Reena's house and getting into his car. He places his hand on his chest and glances around. The actor wears a red and white kurta paired with a brown dhoti. Zeenat, dressed in a green kurta, is seen stepping out of her vehicle upon arriving at Reena’s home.

Earlier this year, Kiran spoke about Reena in an interview, mentioning that Reena has always remained a part of the family, even after her divorce from Aamir. Kiran shared that Reena was highly regarded and protected by the family, and when Kiran married Aamir, Reena continued to be involved, leading to a close friendship between the two.

She praised Reena, describing her as a wonderful person and a dear friend whom she deeply admires.

Additionally, during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir reflected on some personal experiences from his life. He recalled an incident involving Reena, where he attempted to demonstrate breathing exercises to her while she was in labor, but she ended up slapping him in response.

Aamir and Reena Dutta married in 1986. They have a daughter, Ira Khan, and a son, Junaid Khan. Aamir and Reena divorced in 2002. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005 but parted ways in 2021, after 15 years of marriage. They have a son, Azad, through surrogacy.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha, which failed at the box office. He will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par. A report by HT quoted that the movie will be similar to Taare Zameen Par; Aamir Khan aims to address another social issue through his film Sitaare Zameen Par.

The source mentioned that Aamir discovered a touching story centered around Down Syndrome and the challenges faced by those living with the condition. His goal is to approach the topic with sensitivity and create a film that encourages society to view individuals with Down Syndrome as equals.

He will also produce Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and others.

