Aamir Khan was in 'simple dress and torn rubber chappal' when Rajkumar Hirani met him for 3 Idiots narration, recalls filmmaker

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is known for his remarkable acting and humble lifestyle, a quality he has passed on to his daughter Ira. This simplicity was evident when filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently shared a story about Aamir arriving for the 3 Idiots script narration in a plain outfit and worn-out rubber slippers, showcasing his down-to-earth nature even during a major project.

At a recent launch event, Rajkumar Hirani, who has collaborated with Aamir Khan on hits like 3 Idiots and PK, shared a memorable story from the time they were working on 3 Idiots. In response to a question about how many South cinema stars embrace simple, everyday appearances that make them blend in with their fans, Hirani used Aamir as an example of humility in Bollywood.

He recalled meeting the superstar for a script narration where Aamir arrived in basic attire and worn-out rubber slippers, proving that true stardom doesn’t rely on flashy appearances but rather on the actor’s comfort and self-assurance.

“When I went to narrate 3 Idiots to Aamir Khan, he was wearing a simple dress and a torn rubber chappal. It is all about feeling secure as an actor and being comfortable in your own skin,” he said.

Vijay Verma shared a valuable piece of advice he once received from Pankaj Tripathi. Reflecting on their conversation, Vijay recalled how Pankaj emphasized that it's more important to create a lasting impression in people's memories than to simply be the focus of a current discussion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is currently focused on finalizing the edit of Sitare Zameen Par with RS Prasanna for a 2025 release, while also managing post-production for Lahore: 1947.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that he has been in talks with his Andaz Apna Apna director, Rajkumar Santoshi, about a comedy titled Char Din Ki Zindagi. Besides this, Aamir is exploring a potential superhero project with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a major big-screen spectacle.

He is also set to film a cameo in Lokesh's upcoming Coolie with Rajinikanth. Talks for Ghajini 2 with Allu Aravind are underway as well as revealed by a source to Pinkvilla.

