Abhijeet Bhattacharya Birthday: When renowned singer stopped his performance midway at Bihar concert to ask for litti-chokha; ‘I will not sing if we are not served….’

Renowned Indian playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, known for his soulful voice and unfiltered personality, is celebrating his birthday today. Reflecting on some memorable moments, one can’t miss his visit to Bihar for a performance at the Vaishali Mahotsav. There, Abhijeet’s love for local cuisine led to an unexpected twist—midway through his performance, he stopped the show, disappointed that he hadn’t been served litti chokha, a popular Bihari dish.

Yes, you heard that right! Abhijeet Bhattacharya once graced Bihar with his presence at the Vaishali Mahotsav, captivating the audience with his hit Bollywood songs on the final day of the event. However, mid-performance, he paused to express his cravings for litti chokha, the beloved local delicacy. He humorously called for the dish, insisting it be provided for himself and his team, much to the delight of the crowd!

The singer said, "I have been here since yesterday but I still haven't got any litti chokha." Turning to his team, he asked, "Did you also not get litti chokha?" They replied, "No, none of us got it." With a lighthearted insistence, he declared, "Bhai sahab, get us litti chokha otherwise I will not sing."

He only resumed his performance after the district magistrate promised that he and his musical team would be served litti chokha right after the concert, ensuring that his cravings were finally met!

Advertisement

Abhijeet Bhattacharya stands out as a legendary Bollywood playback singer, with a staggering portfolio of over 6,000 songs featured in more than 1,000 films. His melodious contributions to the soundtrack of Baaghi, crafted by the duo Anand–Milind, include memorable tracks such as Ek Chanchal Shokh Hasina, Chandni Raat Hai, and Har Kasam Se Badi Hai.

His illustrious career is filled with chart-topping hits from iconic films like Khiladi and Shola Aur Shabnam. The depth of his artistry can be heard in a variety of beloved movies, including classics such as Baadshah, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Rakshak, Darr, Josh, Dhadkan, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Khoobsurat, Tum Bin, Dillagi, Raaz, Chalte Chalte, Main Hoon Na, among many others, showcasing his versatility and enduring appeal in the industry.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Abhijeet Bhattacharya opens up on his rift with Shah Rukh Khan; 'Woh itraata hai'