Ahan Shetty and GF Tania Shroff attend Sofia Richie-Elliot Grainge’s dreamy wedding in France-INSIDE PICS

Legendary singer Lionel Richie’s 24-year-old daughter Sofia Richie tied the knot with music exec Elliot Grainge in a lavish, dreamy wedding ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Their wedding was attended by celebrities such as Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Cameron Diaz etc. The starry guest list for Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s wedding also included Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, and Tania Shroff.

Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend Tania Shroff attend Sofia Richie-Elliot Grainge’s wedding in France

Lovebirds Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff posed for some stunning, love-filled pictures as they attended Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s wedding in the South of France. For the occasion, Tania Shroff wore a bespoke Miss Sohee couture lilac silk handcrafted corset gown, and she looked oh-so-gorgeous! She accessorized with a statement diamond necklace and matching earrings. Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty looked dapper in a classic tuxedo. Tania Shroff has shared inside pictures from Sofia and Elliot’s wedding, and while the first few pictures show Tania posing with Sofia Richie, another one shows Tania and Ahan posing together.

Tania also shared some solo pictures from the wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, another monochromatic picture shows Ahan planting a kiss on Tania Shroff’s cheek. “Cheers to you gorgeous girl @sofiarichie,” wrote Tania, while sharing the pictures. Ahan’s sister Athiya Shetty dropped a heart emoji on the post, while Sofia Richie commented, “I love you.”

Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut with the action-romance film Tadap, which was released in 2021. It was a remake of the Telugu film RX 100 and also starred Tara Sutaria. Tania Shroff is a fashion designer. Ahan and Tania have been in a relationship for many years now, and they often drop mushy pictures together on Instagram.

