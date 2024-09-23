Aishwarya Rai Bachchan puts an end to divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan by flaunting wedding ring at Paris Fashion Week; WATCH

Aishwarya Rai appears to be subtly signaling that things are fine between her and Abhishek Bachchan. For months, the couple has been the subject of divorce rumors, fueled by their social media behavior and individual public appearances. Despite the ongoing speculation, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has confirmed the rumors. Recently, at Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya seemed to indirectly respond to the gossip by prominently displaying her wedding ring.

In recent months, rumors about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage and a potential divorce have been circulating. Aishwarya attended Paris Fashion Week with her daughter, Aaradhya, and in a video clip, she was seen wearing a ring on the ring finger of her right hand. This caught attention because she had recently been spotted without her wedding ring at public events. While it's unclear if the ring she wore is indeed her wedding ring from Abhishek, some Reddit users believe it confirms that the couple is still together.

The Reddit post sparked a variety of reactions. One user commented, “She wanted you people to see her wearing it.” Another added, “On point! There was so much discussion on it.” Someone else chimed in with, “I have never read a better explanation than this one!" Another user speculated, “So they are not divorced but just fighting? I hope that’s the case and everything resolves soon.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has faced ongoing divorce rumors, despite being married to Abhishek Bachchan for over 17 years. Speculation about their separation intensified when she appeared solo on the red carpet in July this year. Further fueling the rumors, Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's high-profile wedding in Mumbai on July 12. While Abhishek entered the event alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda, Aishwarya made her entrance later with their daughter Aaradhya.

Around the same period, Abhishek Bachchan caught attention by 'liking' an Instagram post that addressed the challenges of love, coinciding with the ongoing separation rumors. The post's message, "When love stops being easy," further fueled speculation about the state of his marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007 in a lavish yet private ceremony, attended primarily by close family. A few years after their marriage, they welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, into their lives.

