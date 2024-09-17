Ajay Devgn's Maidaan director Amit Sharma breaks silence on film’s box office failure; reveals being flooded with messages post OTT release

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, a biographical drama about footballer Syed Abdul Rahim and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, received positive critical acclaim but saw a modest box office turnout. Now, Amit Sharma has expressed his confusion over the film's lackluster performance, stating, “I couldn’t find the reason for why the big numbers did not happen.” He added, “After it released on OTT, I was flooded with messages and mails.”

In a recent interview with DNA, director Amit Sharma discussed the Ajay Devgn starrer’s reception, noting that although many did not see it in theaters, those who did praised it highly. “When the film was released, a lot of people did not watch it. But whoever watched it only praised it. They all appreciated it. I was making rounds of the theaters and I saw the reaction of the public watching it. It was amazing,” he said.

The director also revealed receiving a surge of messages after its OTT release. He added that many expressed regret for not seeing it on the big screen, but points out, it’s ultimately up to individuals to choose to watch films in theaters.

The film, with a budget exceeding Rs 200 crore, underperformed at the box office, earning only Rs 68 crore despite positive reviews. Amit Sharma admits he has been puzzled by the low numbers, questioning why the film didn't generate more revenue despite the positive public response and appreciation. He candidly notes that he has been unable to pinpoint the reason behind the film's financial shortfall.

Despite the film’s box office performance, Amit Sharma expresses satisfaction with the final product. He notes that he is content with how the film turned out and values the praise it received from European audiences, who compared it favorably to Hollywood productions. He said, “People from European countries praising it and comparing it to Hollywood films was a big validation. They all said they had never seen football shown like this in any film, even in the West.”

Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, a pivotal figure in Indian football, and includes Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh in significant roles. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, known for Badhaai Ho, the film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla.

Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, Maidaan hit the theatres on April 10, 2024, aligning with Eid celebrations. The film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

