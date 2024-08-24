Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan's producers REACT as claims of unfulfilled promises made by them to Syed Abdul Rahim’s family surface

Earlier this year, Ajay Devgn starred in the biographical drama Maidaan where he played the role of footballer Syed Abdul Rahim. This Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial was opened to positive reviews from critics and a lukewarm box office response. Lately, a report has been surfacing claiming that the makers of Maidaan have left their promises made to Syed’s family unfulfilled.

A report published in Hindu claims that the Telangana government is planning to take a serious view of Maidaan makers’ alleged failure to pay a royalty to the family of Syed Abdul Rahim. Their sources claimed that the family members of Mr. Rahim “poured out their woes to the officials of the Chief Minister’s Office recently and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was baffled at the insensitivity of the filmmakers and ordered the police to inquire.”

Soon after such reports escalated, Mr. Ameet Naik who happens to be the advocate for Bayview Projects LLP and partner at Anand and Naik issued an official statement refuting all such claims. For the unversed, Maidaan was produced by Akash Chawla, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP is Boney’s company.

In an official statement to the media, Ameet shared, “Bayview is in compliance with the consent terms dated 29 January 2020, filed before the Hon’ble Civil Court, Hyderabad and Secunderabad. There are no outstanding dues to any of the legal heirs of the late Mr. Raheem/Mr. Hakeem and no notice has been received by the police/state authority. If any claim or notice is received, the production house shall take all steps to deal with the same in accordance with law to protect and safeguard its rights and reputation”.

Read the entire statement of Maidaan makers here:-

Maidaan first arrived in theatres on April 10, 2024, and also starred Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Devyansh Tripathi, Rishab Joshi, and Nitanshi Goel among others. The sports drama was tuned by AR Rahman and explored the life and achievements of Syed Abdul Rahim, coach, and manager of India’s football team from 1950 until he died in 1963. He was also a former player, a teacher, and a renowned motivator.

