8 Akshay Kumar comedy movies that will make you go ROFL: Good Newws to Housefull 2

Akshay Kumar has starred in so many comedy movies that they could be their own category, given his extensive filmography. He's a versatile actor, producer, and host who has been active in Hindi-language films since 1987. With over 100 movie and TV credits, Kumar is known for his versatility, appearing in various genres like romance, action, and comedy.

Among his numerous roles, some of Akshay Kumar's most acclaimed ones are in his comedy movies. These films usually blend action, romance, and sometimes even horror, highlighting his remarkable comedic skills. While many of his top comedies were in the early 2000s when he was already well-established in Bollywood, his earlier roles also proved that he was more than just an action hero. Here is a list of some of the best Akshay Kumar comedy movies.

8 Akshay Kumar comedy movies that will surely tickle your funny bones:

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa - 2007

IMDB Rating: 7.4 / 10

7.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Horror

Comedy, Horror Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav Director: Priyadarshan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a Hindi psychological horror film directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. It's considered one of Akshay Kumar's finest comedy movies, also featuring Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal. It's a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. The story revolves around an NRI and his wife who choose to reside in his family's old house. Ignoring the warnings about ghosts in the mansion, they find themselves experiencing strange events, prompting him to seek the assistance of a psychiatrist to unravel the mystery.

Advertisement

2. Phir Hera Pheri - 2006

IMDB Rating: 7.2 / 10

7.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy

Comedy Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal Director: Neeraj Vora

Phir Hera Pheri is a Hindi comedy film written and directed by Neeraj Vora. It serves as the sequel to Hera Pheri (2000) and is the second movie in the Hera Pheri series. Once again, it features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. It's considered one of the top Akshay Kumar comedy movies available on Netflix. A twist of fate alters the destinies of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao Apte after they are deceived by a con artist. Now, they must discover an alternative method to repay the loan owed to a feared gangster.

3. Housefull 2 - 2012

IMDB Rating: 5.3 / 10

5.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Romantic, Comedy

Romantic, Comedy Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Shazahn Padamsee

Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Shazahn Padamsee Director: Sajid Khan

Housefull 2 is a hilarious Bollywood romp that follows the antics of four men as they attempt to win the hearts of their love interests. Directed by Sajid Khan and written by Sajid Khan, Sajid Samji, and Farhad Samji, the film promises non-stop laughter and entertainment. With a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan and Shazahn Padamsee, Housefull 2 takes audiences on a wild ride filled with mistaken identities, humorous situations, and chaotic encounters, making it a beloved addition to the comedy genre in Indian cinema. The film also stars Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever and Mithun Chakraborty in important roles.

4. Good Newwz - 2019

IMDB Rating: 6.8 / 10

6.8 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani Director: Raj Mehta

Good Newwz is a heartwarming Bollywood film that tackles the sensitive topic of infertility with humor and sensitivity. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions, the movie features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. As the two couples embark on their journey to parenthood through assisted reproductive technology, the film explores the complexities of relationships and the meaning of family in a light-hearted yet poignant manner. With its witty dialogues, memorable performances, and touching moments, Good Newwz strikes a chord with audiences and remains a favorite on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

5. Entertainment - 2014

IMDB Rating: 5.5 / 10

5.5 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Krushna Abhishek, Sonu Sood, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj, Mithun Chakraborty

Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Krushna Abhishek, Sonu Sood, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj, Mithun Chakraborty Director: Sajid-Farhad

Entertainment is an action comedy movie penned and directed by the writer duo Sajid-Farhad and produced by Ramesh S. Taurani. It tells the story of Akhil played by Akshay Kumar, an unlucky guy who discovers that his real father, a wealthy diamond merchant, has recently died. Expecting to inherit his father's fortune, Akhil is shocked to learn that a dog has inherited it, leading to a series of comedic misadventures and heartwarming moments. As Akhil navigates the complexities of his newfound situation, he forms an unlikely bond with the dog. With its blend of laughter, emotions, and entertaining performances, Entertainment promises audiences a delightful cinematic experience. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Krushna Abhishek, Sonu Sood, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles.

6. Welcome - 2007

IMDB Rating: 7.0 / 10

7.0 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik Director: Shekhar Kapur

Welcome is a popular Hindi comedy film from 2007, produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and directed by Anees Bazmee. It's among the top 5 Akshay Kumar comedy movies. The story follows two crooks, Uday Shankar Shetty and Sagar Majnu Pandey, who aim to arrange their sister's marriage with Rajiv, a man from a respectable family. However, when Rajiv's uncle, Dr. Dayal Ghungroo, rejects the proposal, a series of amusing events unfold. With its witty dialogues, catchy music, and memorable performances, Welcome remains a beloved comedy classic in Indian cinema.

7. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi - 2004

IMDB Rating: 7.7 / 10

7.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Director: David Dhawan

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is a romantic comedy Bollywood movie produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan. It's a must-watch in Akshay Kumar's top comedy films, featuring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra alongside him. The story revolves around Sameer, a fiery individual, who relocates to Goa. In Goa, Sameer meets Rani (Priyanka Chopra) and develops feelings for her. But his roommate, Sunny (Akshay Kumar), also has feelings for Rani and does everything he can to ruin Sameer's chances with her.

Advertisement

8. Bhagam Bhag - 2006

IMDB Rating: 6.5 / 10

6.5 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Comedy, Thriller Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Lara Dutta and Paresh Rawal

Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Lara Dutta and Paresh Rawal Director: Priyadarshan

Bhagam Bhag is a rib-tickling Bollywood comedy featuring Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Lara Dutta and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film's plot takes a comedic turn when the drama troupe members, Champak, Bunty, and Babla, travel to London for a show. Their journey is marred by chaos and confusion as they become embroiled in a murder case they're innocent of. As they try to clear their names, the situation becomes even more complicated with the unexpected links to their actress's suicide, leading to a series of hilarious yet suspenseful events.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 8 most popular Satish Kaushik movies that will bring smile to your face: Mr India to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan